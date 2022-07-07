Canada Jetlines Partners with Amadeus for Global Distribution Agreement

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (NEO: CJET) (“Canada Jetlines”) the new all-Canadian, leisure airline, is proud to announce a new distribution partnership through which all Amadeus travel agency customers will have the ability to shop, book and service the carrier’s range of flight inventory, fares and merchandising content. The announcement follows news that Jetlines is in the final stages of the airline licensing process.

Canada Jetlines will leverage Amadeus’ fare families and ancillary services to provide travel agencies around the world with access to the airline’s complete range of travel products, including fares and seat availability. This will enable Amadeus subscribers to leverage the latest retailing features, including rich content, when selling the airlines fare products.

“We are pleased to have achieved this agreement with Amadeus, which broadens Canada Jetlines’ distribution capabilities around the globe to meet our international growth objectives,” shared Duncan Bureau, Chief Commercial Officer of Canada Jetlines. “This partnership aligns with our projected distribution strategy of providing the right content in the right channel. We’re confident that this partnership will allow us to deliver a convenient, reliable, and accessible experience for all travelers.”

“Amadeus strives to continually offer the most comprehensive travel content for travel agencies, and we are happy to have Canada Jetlines join our network of airline partners,” said Rajiv Rajian, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Americas, Amadeus. “As a value-focused leisure airline, Canada Jetlines recognizes the key role that travel agencies play in their success as a start-up and the value that Amadeus offers in terms of reach, retailing capabilities and channel optimization.”

The agreement positions Canada Jetlines to pursue its business objectives, including international network expansion, while enabling its customers to make well-informed purchase decisions. Along with the implementation of Amadeus Fare Families and Amadeus Ancillary Services, Canada Jetlines will leverage the full versatility of Amadeus’ technology to deploy its pioneering merchandising strategy in the indirect channel. Amadeus’ technology will also ensure that Canada Jetlines’ products and services reflect the uniqueness of its brand, while ensuring efficient processes for travel agents and addressing travelers’ need for transparency, comparability, and choice.

Canada Jetlines anticipates flights to begin in summer 2022. Visit www.jetlines.com to learn more, sign up for email updates, and follow on all social media platforms to join the Canada Jetlines family.

About Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines is a well-capitalized leisure focused air carrier, utilizing a growing fleet of Airbus 320 aircraft targeting launch in the summer of 2022, subject to Transport Canada approval. The air carrier was created to provide Canadians with value vacation choices and convenient travel options to fly to fantastic leisure destinations within Canada, the U.S.A., Cuba, Jamaica, St. Lucia, Antigua, Bahamas, and other Caribbean nations. Canada Jetlines will provide exciting vacation packages to iconic Canadian destinations and beyond via strong partnerships with airports, CVB’s, tourism entities, hotels, hospitality brands, and attractions. With a projected growth of 15 aircrafts by 2025, Canada Jetlines aims to offer the best-in-class operating economics, customer comfort and fly-by-wire technology, providing an elevated guest centric experience from the first touchpoint. The efficient aircraft design merged with the experience of the all-Canadian management team, allows for accessible flight options without sacrificing quality or convenience. The carrier will use a state-of-the-art web booking platform, making the turnkey solution available to consumers, travel agents, and tour operators, with the capability of generating revenue on reservations and ancillary sales with the aim to provide more revenue opportunities to current and future agent partners and all the work that they do. We look forward to working with you to create memorable travel experiences for consumers. To learn more, please visit www.jetlines.com and follow on all social media platforms for news and updates.

