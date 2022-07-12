Lucerna Health and Redpoint Global Partner to Transform Healthcare Consumerism

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lucerna Health today highlights results of the transformation toward consumer-centricity with Sanitas USA, a leading multinational health organization with over 8 million patients worldwide. Together, Lucerna’s healthcare data platform, analytic and engagement solutions and Redpoint Global’s omnichannel personalization solutions are helping drive Sanitas’ growth and patient engagement to new highs. With these integrated solutions, Lucerna operates highly personalized and relevant patient outreach campaigns on behalf of Sanitas, matching patients and doctors, optimizing provider capacity and prioritizing provider availability to high-need, high-value patient segments. Starting with high-value segments, 40% of patient provider visits and 45% of patient adoption of Sanitas’ digital and telehealth products are directly attributed to Lucerna campaigns. In addition, patient growth from patient acquisition campaigns was achieved at 60% lower cost per lead than industry benchmark levels.

Lucerna’s deep payer and provider operational expertise, combined with its data management platform and activation solutions and Redpoint’s omnichannel personalization, provide a unique integrated solution to healthcare organizations looking to advance in their digital transformation and consumerism journeys. Since implementation, Sanitas has engaged 86% of chronic care patients to select and engage with a primary care provider and 75% of established patients completed their annual wellness visit –important metrics that will directly impact value-based care outcomes. Increased and detailed patient satisfaction and NPS feedback from patients show that Lucerna is also driving practical consumer insights supporting key operational process improvements.

“Lucerna’s data platform and services have enabled us to engage with our patients more effectively supporting our successful journey in the USA market, achieving our growth, digital transformation, operational and value-based care goals,” said Dr. Juan Estrada, CEO of Sanitas Primary Care. “The ability to personalize and orchestrate communications programs at scale, across a complicated operating environment, has dramatically helped to prioritize all patient outreach. Lucerna’s coordination with our operational teams to support high-need patients is also key to improving our value-based care approach.”

Healthcare organizations like Sanitas need constant access to relevant data — to meet consumers’ expectations of personalized experiences and to guide consumers more effectively through dynamic journeys. Both data management and strategy guidance are needed to educate consumers, acquire new members/patients, deliver omnichannel experiences, coordinate care across payers and providers, reduce care gaps, navigate providers and improve chronic condition management.

Technology & Strategy for the Next Evolution of Healthcare CX

While there is a realization in the market of the need for digital transformation, its implementation in healthcare is still somewhat nascent. There’s a significant population of payers and providers that are looking for strategic guidance and practical help on how to best utilize a Customer Data Platform (CDP) like rgOne and Lucerna’s Data Platform as a catalyst for substantive change in their organization.

“Lucerna Health is focused on supporting healthcare organizations of all types to achieve their desired result, providing value at every stage. They meet organizations where they are in their journey and guide them toward delivering high-performing value-based care and personalization,” said Dale Renner, Chairman and CEO of Redpoint Global. “Healthcare payer and providers need to be clear on the purpose of their digital transformation investment, where it fits with previous technology investments and how they are going to use technology to drive results. Lucerna’s expertise helps our joint clients succeed as they take a long-term view of deployment, adoption and continuous improvement.”

“Driven by value-based care initiatives and increasing customer experience requirements, healthcare investment is at an all-time high,” said Craig Thomas, CEO and Co-Founder of Lucerna Health. “The broad-reaching customer experience capabilities being implemented in healthcare today support a complex set of interrelated processes. Designing and building our integrated technology solution and supporting services from inside payer and provider operating environments has enabled us to provide practical solutions that operators appreciate and effectively deliver the desired results. Together with Redpoint, we empower leading healthcare organizations like Sanitas, with the tools, services and support needed to integrate processes enabling a focus on creating value versus managing complexity.”

About Lucerna Health

Lucerna helps healthcare payer and provider organizations grow and succeed in the rapidly evolving value-based healthcare marketplace, through industry-leading technology, analytics and data-driven marketing and engagement solutions. By integrating payers and providers, and by building value-driven consumer engagement journeys, Lucerna improves the consumer experience and drives a strong ROI through acquisition, retention and engagement programs. For more information, visit www.lucernahealth.com.

About Sanitas

Sanitas USA is a subsidiary of Keralty, a leading multinational health organization serving more than 8 million people with presence in Spain, United States, Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Brazil, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Sanitas also includes educational and socially focused organizations that complement its world of health mission. In the United States, Sanitas has 60 medical centers in Florida, Tennessee, Texas and New Jersey in close collaboration with local leading health insurance organizations. Sanitas brings a unique integrated care model that improves access to quality and culturally relevant primary and urgent care while reducing the total cost of care. For more information, visit mysanitas.com.

About Redpoint Global

With Redpoint’s software platform, rgOne, innovative companies are perfecting their data, transforming their customer experiences across the enterprise and driving higher revenue. Redpoint’s solutions provide a remarkably uniﬁed, single point of control where all customer data is connected and every touchpoint intelligently orchestrated. Delivering more engaging customer experiences, highly personalized moments, relevant next-best actions and tangible ROI—this is how leading marketers lead markets. To learn more, visit redpointglobal.com.