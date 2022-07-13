Salem Podcast Network Welcomes Morgan Zegers to Its Line-Up

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that the Salem Podcast Network has signed twenty-five year-old Morgan Zegers to its roster of podcasts. Zegers’ podcast “The Morgan Zegers Show” will officially join the line-up beginning on July 18th. The podcast, which was launched in 2021, focuses on current events, politics, and culture. Three episodes will be released each week.

“When we talk to consumers about podcasts, they keep telling us to give them more young, female hosts,” said Salem Senior Vice President of Spoken Word, Phil Boyce. “Morgan is a perfect example of the nation’s young females taking a stand in favor of America, and we could not be more pleased to add her to SPN.”

"I am so honored to join the Salem Podcast Network with my show highlighting key issues and events in our nation from the perspective of a young conservative woman,” Zegers said. “Americans, especially members of my generation, are sold a heap of lies by our education system, media, and pop culture. To get America back on track, we must embrace our roots, rethink education and leadership, and take back control of ourselves, our families, and our country. I hope to inspire my listeners to join into this hopeful and mindful American mentality! I'm thankful to Salem for giving me the opportunity to grow with their support."

The Salem Podcast network launched in January 2021 and is already ranked as the 11th most listened to podcast network on the Triton Digital platform, with over 17 million average downloads per month.

Zegers is a businesswoman, non-profit CEO, and conservative political commentator. She owns and operates Zegers Freedom Flags, a woodworking business, that sells wooden American flags, patriotic decor, and leather goods to customers across the country. In 2019, Morgan founded the 501(c) non-profit Young Americans Against Socialism. The organization now funds and produces the show “The Freedom Records” which features interviews with survivors of socialism, communism, tyranny, and oppression.

Morgan is a contributor to Turning Point USA and hosts their weekly history podcast “Freedom Papers” on the 1787 ratification debate for the US Constitution. She is a frequent speaker at national political conferences, college campuses, and other activism events, including CPAC, Center for National Policy, Steamboat Institute, College of the Ozarks, Eagle Forum, FreedomFest, Lincoln Club of Orange County, and more. She regularly appears weekly on national media platforms, including Newsmax, to commentate on current events, and has also appeared on FOX News, CNN, CBS, BBC World News, and more.

She was born in Upstate New York and was raised right next to the Saratoga Battlefield, where the turning point of the Revolutionary War took place. She attended American University in Washington, DC, where she graduated after three years with a B.A. in Communications, Legal Institutions, Economics, and Government.

