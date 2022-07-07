Illinois American Water Invests Over $65 Million with Diverse Suppliers in 2021

BELLEVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Illinois American Water spent more than $65 million with diverse suppliers to conduct business in 2021. The diverse suppliers and businesses consist of minority-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned and small-business enterprises. In 2021, over 28% of the company’s spend was spent with diverse vendors detailed in the company’s annual report to the Illinois Commerce Commission, which regulates the state’s public utilities.

Jennifer Morrison, Program Director of Supplier Diversity for Illinois American Water, said, “Our company’s efforts are growing and expanding across Illinois. We know the importance of having diverse individuals on our team and that extends to our external partners.”

Illinois American Water partners with over 179 certified diverse suppliers, including 14 new suppliers the company added in 2021. The company increased its total diverse spend by 13% in 2021 and approximately $46 million was spent with Illinois based businesses.

“As a company, we are moving progressively in the right direction. Our work with our employees, vendors and community partners is extremely important to our business. We are excited to see where the future leads with our inclusion and diversity efforts across Illinois,” said Morrison.

In 2021, Illinois American Water increased total diverse spend by 13%. Fifty-four percent of Illinois American Water’s spend is with Illinois-based diverse owned businesses. The company increased Illinois diverse owned businesses by 20% in 2021. Illinois American Water’s annual report highlights Supplied Industrial Solutions who provided bulk pipe to Illinois American Water in 2021. Stephen Brock, CEO for Supplied Industrial Solutions said, “We are appreciative of Illinois American Water’s commitment and intentions to provide diversity and partner with companies like ours. Service, quality and delivery are key benchmarks to growing our relationships.”

Justin Ladner, President of Illinois American Water explains, “In 2022, Illinois American Water will continue to focus on growth with an emphasis on sustainability. Strengthening partnerships with new and existing suppliers is a critical goal. We look forward to growing our relationships with existing partners and adding new suppliers to benefit our company and customers.”

In 2021 Illinois American Water continued to expand their efforts towards inclusion and diversity and launched an Inclusion and Diversity Grant program, a list of recipients can be found here. American Water, Illinois American Water’s parent company, recently launched its website www.diversityataw.com which highlights diversity and inclusion efforts across the enterprise.

Illinois American Water plans to continue growing its list of diverse partners which will accelerate the ability to invest and maintain many investment projects, infrastructure upgrades and operational needs. To learn more about Illinois American Water please visit www.illinoisamwater.com.

About Illinois American Water Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

