Kinetic Business Partners with PGA TOUR’s Barbasol Championship for Third Year

LEXINGTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinetic Business is proud to partner with the Barbasol Championship as the official fiber internet, streaming and technology solutions partner for a premier golf tournament at Champions at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville on July 7–10.

Kinetic Business will showcase tech solutions backed by fiber internet by providing broadcast capabilities for the tournament as well as complimentary WiFi for those attending. Additionally, Kinetic’s video streaming product will run over the same fiber backbone for guests in all hospitality areas.

“ We couldn’t ask for a better partner here for the Barbasol Championship,” said tournament director Darren Nelson. “ We will have over 20,000 people here for the event and they will have coverage and connectivity while at the tournament. Kinetic could not be easier to work with to make it happen.”

Like any PGA TOUR event, championship play drives tourism and business development to the Lexington area. It is estimated that the Barbasol Championship and First Tee-Greater Lexington and Barbasol Junior Championship generate over $20 million annually in economic impact to the Commonwealth of Kentucky. This year’s purse for the professional golf event is $3.7 million.

Kinetic is currently involved in a multi-year, $2 billion fiber investment across its 18-state footprint. As a result of Kinetic’s multi-state network expansion, the company either has or will have fiber in every county it serves in Kentucky over the next couple of years. From 2019 through 2021, the company invested more than $211 million to expand broadband access in the Commonwealth.

“ When we tell our customers we bring ‘High Speed for Here,’ we mean your home, business or even a golf course,” said Brian Harman, president of Kinetic operations in Kentucky. “ Many of the solutions that fans and players will use at this tournament are also being used by businesses and municipalities across the Commonwealth.”

In addition to a fiber-backed network, Kinetic Business offers high-speed connection, collaboration, continuity and cybersecurity solutions through network solutions for customers ranging in size from small to enterprise, including: DDoS, Managed Network Security, MPLS/L3VPN & VLS, Managed Router, SD-WAN, Enhanced LAN & Wi-Fi.

To learn more about Kinetic Business by Windstream, please visit kineticbusiness.com.

About Kinetic

Kinetic by Windstream is a business unit of Windstream, a privately held Fortune® 1000 communications and software company. Kinetic provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network and 5G fixed wireless service to consumers and businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. The company also offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. Additional information is available at KineticBusiness.com. Follow us on Twitter at @GoKineticBiz.

From Fortune. ©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 1000 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune is not affiliated with, and does not endorse products or services of, Windstream.

About the Barbasol Championship

The 2022 Barbasol Championship is a PGA TOUR event that will be played July 7-10, 2022 at Champions at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky, a suburb of Lexington. Champions is an Arthur Hills designed golf course conveniently located one hour from Cincinnati and Louisville. The 2021 winner of the Barbasol Championship was Seamus Power.

