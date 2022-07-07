Karate Combat and TicketSocket Announce Official Ticketing and Commercial Partnership

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Karate Combat, the only combat sports league to blend the excitement of live-action, full-contact Karate with immersive CGI environments powered by the Epic Games Unreal Engine software, today announced a 360-degree partnership with TicketSocket.

This agreement will see TicketSocket become both the official ticketing platform partner of Karate Combat as well as a commercial partner invested in co-marketing the league’s live events and other initiatives.

TicketSocket will bring an improved, secure ticketing experience to Karate Combat fans. And as part of the partnership, TicketSocket will provide marketing and sponsorship support for Karate Combat’s forthcoming live events.

“As we’ve successfully launched live events with tickets available to the public and seen our livestream audiences nearly double for Season 4, it was important to partner and upgrade the ticketing experience for our fans. TicketSocket combines a premium fan experience with strong marketing and monetization tech, which we will integrate into our social and livestreaming experiences,” said Karate Combat President Adam Kovacs.

TicketSocket CEO Mark Miller said, “TicketSocket prides itself in our strategic alliances and Karate Combat is no exception. Their live-action, immersive events are one-of-a-kind experiences paving the way for the future of events. We’re looking forward to 2022 and beyond with Karate Combat’s unique event paired with our advanced ticketing technology and marketing expertise.”

Season 4 of Karate Combat saw live stream viewership increase more than 80% versus the prior season, culminating in last week’s season finale which streamed and broadcast live from the backlot of Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

The event was attended by a VIP audience of Karate Combat fans including bodybuilding legend Flex Wheeler, top UFC contender Giga Chikadze and members of the ‘The 407’ Orlando Magic Dancers troupe.

Modern combat sports such as MMA boast the fastest growing fanbase, with over 600 million fans worldwide, representing the youngest audience demographic of any sport. Karate boasts more participants than MMA around the world and is a respected top-tier Olympic event.

ABOUT KARATE COMBAT

Karate Combat is the only combat sports league to blend the excitement of live-action, full-contact Karate with immersive CGI environments powered by the Epic Games Unreal gaming engine. Olympic medalists and national champions from around the world are just some of the elite black belts invited to compete in eight different weight divisions in pursuit of a Karate Combat World Championship. Karate Combat maintains offices in the USA and EU. For more information, please visit www.karate.com.

ABOUT TICKETSOCKET

TicketSocket provides event organizers and developers worldwide with customizable white-label ticketing, registration, and event management platform. Organizers and vendors alike retain total control of their customers' experience without the time and costs traditionally associated with custom solutions. TicketSocket prioritizes organizations' ownership of their own funds, data, brand, and functionality.

The company's proprietary plug-in framework, white-label tools, and open APIs pioneer a new level of interactivity and customization for event promoters, venues, developers, and other ticketing companies. TicketSocket currently provides services to thousands of customers worldwide, facilitating millions of transactions per year. Founded in 2012, the company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, with additional offices in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit www.ticketsocket.com.