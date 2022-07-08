Government of Guyana Announces National Healthcare Initiative in Collaboration with the Mount Sinai Health System and Hess Corporation

GEORGETOWN, Guyana--(BUSINESS WIRE)--His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali today announced a national healthcare initiative in collaboration with the Mount Sinai Health System, an internationally recognized healthcare provider, and Hess Corporation to improve the quality of and access to healthcare for the people of Guyana.

Working with the Government of Guyana, the Mount Sinai team will advise and help develop high quality primary care, specialized services in cardiology and oncology, and significant improvements at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. This work will be funded jointly by Hess Corporation and the Government of Guyana.

The President was joined today by Dr Jeremy Boal, Chief Clinical Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System, and John Hess, CEO of Hess Corporation, for a signing ceremony to establish the multi-year national healthcare initiative.

“ I am pleased that we are advancing on another branch of our transformative agenda. The Government’s commitment to providing world-class healthcare is one step closer with this partnership. Building this health infrastructure requires a holistic approach aimed at a human, systemic, institutional, infrastructural, technological, and cultural shift in achieving the goal of world-class healthcare. I therefore welcome the investment and the commitment of Hess Corporation and Mount Sinai, and their collaboration with our Government and the National healthcare system, which includes private healthcare in the achievement of our set goal,” His Excellency President Irfaan Ali said.

CEO John Hess said: “ Access to affordable and high quality healthcare is central to the country’s vision for long term, shared prosperity for the people of Guyana. We are proud to be part of the strategic partnership with the Government of Guyana and the Mount Sinai Health System to bring a brighter and healthier future for every Guyanese citizen now and for generations to come.”

“ We are honoured to work closely with the country of Guyana and Hess Corporation to advance healthcare services for the people of Guyana,” said Dr Boal. “ Our team of experts in oncology, cardiovascular medicine, endocrinology, primary and preventative care, and operations will help develop high-quality services for the Guyanese people in partnership with Dr Irfaan Ali and key health and governmental stakeholders. We are committed to working with healthcare leaders in Guyana to develop a healthcare system that ensures the highest possible level of health and well-being for the people of this country.”

A 40+ member project team of leading healthcare experts from the Mount Sinai Health System, including Mount Sinai International and the Arnhold Institute of Global Health, arms of Mount Sinai dedicated to advancing the institution’s mission of delivering innovative, high-quality healthcare around the globe, will begin work this summer on implementation in partnership with the Government.

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company is recognized as an industry leader in environmental, social and governance performance and disclosure. More information on Hess Corporation is available at www.hess.com.

The Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with more than 43,000 employees working across eight hospitals, over 400 outpatient practices, over 300 labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex healthcare challenges of our time — discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.

Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive healthcare solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment.