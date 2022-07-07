Caymus Equity Partners Teams Up With Overland Vehicle Systems

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Caymus Equity Partners LLC (“Caymus Equity”) has joined forces with Overland Vehicle Systems ("OVS" or the "Company"), partnering with Founder and CEO, Sean Angues. OVS is a leading supplier for overlanding and off-road enthusiasts headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, CA. The investment builds on OVS's high-growth vision and provides the Company with the capital support necessary to achieve the vision laid out by Sean Angues and his team.

OVS has developed a full line of products marketed for overlanding, camping, cargo management, recovery gear, and air management providing customers everything they need to adventure. The company’s supply process positions itself as an industry leader in adding more products and brands to its catalog. OVS has several brands under its portfolio; King 4WD, a Jeep accessory supplier; Up Down Air, an air management company; and Overland Vehicle Systems, its parent company.

" In 2018, we started this business with a wealth of experience in the automotive aftermarket and a product strategy targeted at overlanding, one of the fastest-growing segments in the industry. In just three years, our rapid growth has positioned us as a preferred product line for enthusiast customers and as a leader in the overlanding industry," said Sean Angues, Founder & CEO of OVS. " When I started exploring bringing on a partner, the team at Caymus Equity was an obvious choice because they understand and share my vision for making OVS a leading company in the automotive aftermarket."

" We jumped at the opportunity to partner with the team that is credited with transforming industry-leading brands at Transamerican like Smittybilt, Poison Spyder, and Pro Comp Suspension into what they are today," commented Chris Faux, Principal and deal lead at Caymus Equity. " We're excited to back Sean and his team, who were integral members of the management team that made Transamerican such a success story through its eventual sale in 2016. Unsurprisingly, the team has repeated that success at OVS and has an attractive vision to become the newest premier company in the aftermarket."

“ This transaction is a significant step forward for Caymus Equity,” commented Ollie Maggard, Managing Partner. “ Not only did we find a great company with a great management team; this transaction marks the first investment out of our first committed fund. We’re excited about the future with Sean and his team, and thankful for the support from our limited partners that allowed us to complete this transaction in the fund.”

The investment in Overland Vehicle Systems on July 1, 2022, represents Caymus Equity’s thirteenth platform investment and first investment out of Caymus Equity Partners Fund II.

To learn more about Overland Vehicle Systems, visit https://overlandvehiclesystems.com/

To learn more about Caymus Equity, visit https://www.caymusequity.com/

About Caymus Equity Partners

