Global Curling Irons Market Report to 2027 - Players Include Conair, Koninklijke Philips, Revlon and Dyson - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Curling irons are devices which are used to change the structure or shape of the hair by using heat. They are classified into various types such as Curling Wands, Curling Tongs, and Others. These devices are made up with metal, ceramic, titanium, and other materials.

Conair Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Helen of Troy

Geloon

Andis Company

Revlon Inc.

Dyson

Lunata Beauty

Spectrum Brands Inc.

Curlingiron.org

Market Drivers

The increase in the use of more economical hair grooming products due to the increasing focus on personal appearance and grooming is expected to boost the global curling irons market during this forecast period. Furthermore, the increase in traction in hair styling tools with digitally precise heat and speed adjustments along with vitamin coatings for maximum hair protection is expected to drive the global curl irons market growth.

Also, the growing preference for portable and less time-consuming hair styling products is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Moreover, the focus of beauty brands to engage their consumers through celebrities and social media influencers are projected to further propel demand for the product in the global curling irons market growth.

Market Restraints

Improper use of curling irons can cause hair damage which expected to hamper the global curling irons market growth during this forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Curling Wands

Curling Tongs

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

