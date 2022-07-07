Verdant Commercial Capital Signs Private Label Program Agreement with Synovus Bank

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verdant Commercial Capital, LLC executed a multiyear program agreement with Synovus Bank to provide a new equipment finance offering — Synovus Equipment Leasing — for Synovus Bank commercial customers. Through the offering, leasing and equipment finance agreements for essential use equipment can range from $25,000 to $50 million. The program is for Synovus commercial customers only and is now available.

This relationship combines Verdant’s speed and efficiency of fast credit underwriting, simple document processing, and customer-centric servicing with the large banking footprint of Synovus Bank, bringing flexible alternatives for Synovus customers who wish to acquire essential use equipment through financing. The program agreement will allow Synovus relationship managers an opportunity to further support clients in this space. This financing is supported by a line of credit from Synovus Specialty Finance.

“Synovus has a proven 134-year banking history and is $56 billion in assets strong,” said Brian Lowe, chief commercial officer for Verdant Commercial Capital. “We are excited to partner with the bank’s commercial equipment leasing team to deliver a value-added solution for their clients. This product fills a need for Synovus’ relationship managers to offer fast, flexible, competitive equipment financing to their commercial clients, and we are looking forward to getting this exceptional solution in market to serve a variety of financing sizes and collateral types.”

“As a leading Southeast regional bank, we are committed to being trusted advisors and providers of best-in-class service and solutions for clients,” said Matt Paluch, chief operating officer for Synovus’ wholesale banking team. “This relationship with Verdant furthers our mission by delivering agility and expertise to supplement our core banking offerings through white label equipment financing options.”

For more information on this new program, contact your Synovus relationship manager.

ABOUT VERDANT COMMERCIAL CAPITAL

Verdant Commercial Capital is one of the top ten largest independent equipment finance companies in the United States. Verdant provides financing solutions for the acquisition of critical equipment and software in six industries: Industrials; Manufacturing; Specialty Vehicle; Golf, Sports & Entertainment; Renewables & Energy Efficiency; and Technology & Office Automation. Verdant brings partners the ability to fund business with transaction sizes from below $25,000 up to $100 million. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati and has offices in Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, and Minneapolis. Verdant was named a 2022 Top Workplace by The Enquirer Media. For more information, visit www.verdantcc.com.

ABOUT SYNOVUS BANK

Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, provides commercial and retail banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, and international banking through branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.