Kepner-Tregoe Announces Partnership With Appian

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kepner-Tregoe (KT), the global leader in critical thinking skill development and process improvement announces its partnership with Appian [Nasdaq: APPN], a leader in low-code and process automation.

Kepner-Tregoe’s clients benefit from this new partnership through an enhanced end-to-end approach toward process analysis via process mining, workflow improvement, and automation. KT’s digital practice will be responsible for integrating and launching the new services. These capabilities will further enhance and reinforce existing KT services in business diagnostics and process improvement solutions. Process mining is a revolutionary technology, applying data science and machine learning to process management by analyzing the digital footprint of a business process.

KT and Appian have operations throughout the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. This global-scale presence will support clients in both manufacturing and service industries.

“We are delighted to announce this new partnership,” said Christoph Goldenstern, VP of Innovation and Product Development at KT. “Our combined capabilities provide key advantages to our clients including: acceleration in discovery and analysis, significant improvements and cost reduction through increased efficiency, reliable compliance adherence, and improved automation in key functional areas.”

KT’s partnership with Appian symbolizes the passion both companies share supporting the digital transformation of clients that want to improve performance across critical business processes. Integration involves utilization of the Appian platform to provide superior process mining and workflow automation coupled with KT’s solutions for business process and systems improvement and its structured problem-solving techniques.

About Kepner-Tregoe

Kepner-Tregoe (KT) (kepner-tregoe.com) provides capability development and consulting solutions across the world helping organizations resolve the most pressing issues with speed and confidence. Founded in 1958 and based on ground-breaking research into how people process information, solve problems, and make decisions, KT helps organizations achieve Service and Operational Excellence by improving quality, increasing efficiency, and reducing costs. The KT methodology is used at every level of client organizations to achieve continuous improvement; increase customer satisfaction; and drive effective issue resolution throughout the organization.

About Appian

Appian (appian.com) is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers’ businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade and trusted by industry leaders.