Guardian Pharmacy Services Expands to Nebraska Through Partnership with Midwest LTC Pharmacy

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardian Pharmacy Services, one of the nation’s largest and most innovative long-term care (LTC) pharmacy companies, today announced it has expanded its midwestern footprint into Nebraska through a partnership with Midwest LTC Pharmacy. Located in Grand Island, Midwest LTC Pharmacy will join the Guardian family as its first LTC pharmacy in the state.

A family-owned pharmacy opened in 1976, Midwest LTC Pharmacy serves residents in assisted living, skilled nursing and behavioral health communities as well as individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities across the Cornhusker State. In 2021, the pharmacy moved into a larger headquarters to support a growing resident customer base which increased by more than 26 percent over the past year. Cody Lobeda, PharmD, owner and president of Midwest LTC Pharmacy, will remain in his current role leading the pharmacy. In addition, all Midwest LTC Pharmacy staff will continue their employment, and the company expects to hire additional staff as it expands its business over the next year.

“This partnership provides an exciting, unique opportunity to bolster our resources and services while remaining the same independent pharmacy that has been proud to serve the Grand Island community and beyond for nearly 50 years,” said Lobeda, a second-generation pharmacist who purchased the company from his parents in 2021. “By joining Guardian, we can devote more time ensuring residents in LTC communities across Nebraska are well served.”

As a member of the Guardian Pharmacy Services family, Midwest LTC Pharmacy will benefit from the company’s local-autonomy business model. This industry-unique model ensures that the local team can focus on customer service to meet the specialized needs of its communities and residents, while Guardian’s Corporate Support Team assists with the many complex behind-the-scenes business functions, including data analytics, HR, IT, payor relations, national sales and more.

“As a family-operated LTC pharmacy that has spent decades building a brand synonymous with superior customer service, Midwest LTC Pharmacy’s goals are perfectly aligned with those of Guardian,” said Fred Burke, CEO and cofounder of Guardian Pharmacy Services. “We are proud to partner with a company that has been a vital part of its community and eager to help further the commitment to the Nebraska residents.”

Founded in 2004, Guardian Pharmacy Services has 41 locations serving 30 states. For more information, visit www.guardianpharmacy.com.

