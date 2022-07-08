pixitmedia, a Kalray Subsidiary, Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Strengthening Its Position within the Media & Entertainment Industry

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--pixitmedia1, a Kalray company, has announced today that it has been accepted into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps partners drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

pixitmedia’s acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate program enables the company to meet customer needs through collaboration with the AWS Sales organization. Close collaboration with the AWS Sales team enables pixitmedia to provide better outcomes to AWS customers, as AWS ISV Accelerate Partners and the AWS team work together.

pixitmedia is a trusted solution provider in the Media & Entertainment industry specializing in storage and data management allowing customers to accelerate their journey into the Cloud. The software defined solutions of pixstor and ngenea allow customers to collaborate on a global scale, integrating seamlessly for productions in the cloud. Pixitmedia is a Kalray company (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a global leader in DPU processors and high-performance computing technologies for data-intensive applications.

The acceptance into the program cements pixitmedia’s position as a valued global AWS partner and industry enabler of cloud-enabled production workflows. pixstor offers AWS customers an agile storage environment that guarantees adaptability and performance, coupled with the power of pixitmedia’s ngenea, that quickly and securely transports data to and from globally distributed cloud, object storage, and traditional NAS files. Together pixitmedia and AWS are a formidable force when servicing creative processes in the cloud.

“Being selected by Amazon Web Services as a member of the ISV Accelerate Program is a strong recognition of our current momentum within the Media & Entertainment Industry. As our products are selected more and more by leading media companies worldwide, we are committed to providing our joint AWS customers ease of use, greater collaboration and seamless workflows. Together we allow customers to realize their creative vision.” Eric Baissus, President and CEO of Kalray.

‘’We are delighted to be part of the ISV Accelerate Program with AWS, to be validated by AWS and recognized as a top partner is testament to the dedication of our teams. We are looking forward to driving more growth and new business whilst delivering the best value and choice for our customers.’’ Paul Cameron, Senior Vice President of Sales, Kalray.

pixitmedia has been working closely with AWS teams across the business. Since joining the APN marketplace in 2021 the company has deployed multiple solutions for joint customers, such as Taylor James, a tag company, Brown Bag Films and Passion Pictures, alongside global Media production and distribution companies. pixitmedia offers solutions for various media workflow challenges such as Efficient Burst Render, Hybrid Workflows, Automated Back-Up and Archive, Cloud Migration, Cloud Studio, On-Demand, Disaster Recovery, True Global Collaboration and Bottomless Storage.

In the past six months, not only has pixitmedia been nominated for the ISV Accelerate Program, but it also qualified for AWS ISV Workload Migration Program (WMP), which helps customers to migrate Independent Storage Vendor (ISV) workloads to Amazon Web Services (AWS) to achieve their business goals and accelerate their cloud journey. Work Migration Program helps pixitmedia to simplify cloud data migration, access, and collaborate processes, thus delivering more efficient and profitable ways of working for its customers. All migrations are delivered through pixitmedia’s trusted partner network and services consultants.

Ben Leaver, EVP Business Development and Co-Founder of pixitmedia, explains:

“Cloud workflows are woven into the DNA of organizations and have become an engine for productivity, and a driver of digital transformation, particularly in Media & Entertainment Production. The AWS ISV Workload Migration Program allows us to offer organizations the opportunity to extend and lean further into cloud productivity and capitalize on those benefits to remain agile and stay competitive.”

A POWERFULLY SUCCESSFUL FUTURE

This news also follows pixitmedia’s recent certification as an AWS Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network, the global community of consulting and technology partners who leverage AWS to build trusted solutions and services for customers. This further cements the company’s position as a valued global AWS partner and industry enabler of cloud-enabled production workflows. To learn more about pixitmedia and AWS solutions and the requirements and benefits of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program contact marketing@pixitmedia.com.

ABOUT PIXITMEDIA

pixitmedia is a Kalray company (Euronext, ALKAL), a leading provider in the new generation of processors and acceleration cards specialized in Intelligent Data Processing from cloud to Edge. pixitmedia and Kalray share a common vision and a complementary value proposition in both software and hardware to address today’s and tomorrow data-intensive world with solutions for a more intelligent, effective, energy-wise and user-friendly data-driven world.

pixitmedia facilitates seamless collaboration to enable the power of ideas. Our award winning purpose-built, software-defined storage and data solutions simplify the flow of data to connect an increasingly complex world. Our aim is to deliver beyond expectations throughout all areas of our operation. We devise optimized solutions that give customers both choice and freedom, our restless innovation constantly pushes boundaries and the unrivalled care and knowledge of our team ensure optimum performance and value. Customer success is at the heart of our business, we have technical specialists and a unique, dedicated lab facility to guarantee the effectiveness of our solutions. For more information, please visit https://pixitmedia.com or contact us: marketing@pixitmedia.com

ABOUT KALRAY

Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0010722819 - ALKAL) is a fabless semiconductor company, a leading provider of a new class of processors, specialized in Intelligent Data Processing from Cloud to Edge. Kalray’s team have created and developed its leading-edge technology and products to help its clients maximize the market possibilities presented by a world dominated by massive, disparate and pervasive data.

Thanks to Kalray’s patented manycore architecture, Kalray’s MPPA® Intelligent Data Processors are natively capable of managing multiple workloads with no bottlenecks to enable smarter, more efficient and energy-wise data-intensive applications. Kalray's offering includes processors, acceleration cards with associated software environment and appliances, allowing its customers to design the best solutions in fast growing sectors such as modern data centers, 5G, AI and Edge Computing, autonomous vehicles and others.

Founded in 2008 as a spin-off of CEA French lab, with investors such as Alliance Venture (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi), Safran, NXP Semiconductors, CEA and Bpifrance, Kalray is dedicated through technology, expertise and passion to offer more: More for a smart world, more for the planet, more for customers and developers. www.kalrayinc.com

1 pixitmedia is the dedicated branch for Media & Entertainment markets of Arcapix Holdings Ltd, acquired by Kalray. See press release on March 3, 2022.