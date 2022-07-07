Wil Yu Joins CCA Health California as General Manager

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Care Alliance® (CCA), a national, multi-state healthcare organization with proven expertise in complex care coordination and delivery, today announced the appointment of healthcare industry veteran Wil Yu to lead CCA Health California, which offers Medicare Advantage plans in Santa Clara and San Joaquin counties.

As general manager, Yu will drive market development, including cultivating relationships with California officials and establishing key strategic partnerships to advance CCA’s mission of improving the health and well-being of individuals with significant needs. By working closely alongside Independent Physician Associations (IPAs), CCA Health California will focus on lowering barriers and providing unified, collaborative care to seniors in northern California.

“We are excited to welcome Wil to our team as we continue to expand our footprint and partnerships in California,” said Courtney Murphy, President of Markets at CCA. “Wil’s strong track record of developing and leading growth teams and executing Medicare Advantage market development and transformation will ensure that CCA Health California grows with the needs of individual members in mind.”

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Medicare patients and providers in California, as CCA has a long history of improving the health and well-being of its members through its nationally recognized uncommon care® model,” said Yu. “I am thrilled to work with the executive team as we expand in this market and look forward to working closely with IPAs and key officials in the state to prioritize health equity and utilize a multidimensional approach to coordinating and providing care.”

Yu recently served as the chief operating officer at Chinese Community Health Plan, a 15,000-member health insurance plan, where he led strategy and development for new business, network expansion, and sales and marketing during a period of extreme market and operational volatility. Prior to that role, Yu was the vice president of healthcare and development for Clover Health, a Medicare Advantage plan, and head of Commercial for Lumiata, a health analytics company. Yu also has experience leading national healthcare innovation efforts at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Yu earned his undergraduate degree and completed graduate work in public health policy and healthcare management at the University of California, Berkeley.

About Commonwealth Care Alliance

Based in Boston, Commonwealth Care Alliance® (CCA) is a multi-state integrated care system influencing innovative models of complex care nationwide. Mission-based and person-centered, CCA focuses on sustainable and evidence-based healthcare breakthroughs that improve the health and well-being of people with significant needs, and advocates for affordable, high-quality, and cost-effective policies that lead to healthcare equity for individuals who need it most. The CCA care model is consistently recognized as one of the best in the country at finding and engaging traditionally hard-to-reach individuals­. CCA recently began a multi-year, mission-aligned geographic diversification growth strategy to extend its proven care model throughout the United States, and now serves close to 62,000 individuals and operates health plans in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, California, and Michigan. Learn more about CCA at http://www.commonwealthcarealliance.org or follow CCA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About CCA Health California

CCA Health California entered the market in 2022 and operates Medicare Advantage plans in San Joaquin and Santa Clara counties, offering benefits and services designed for high-need populations. The plan works closely with IPAs and community organizations to coordinate high-quality, whole person care that addresses social determinants of health and empowers individuals to make choices that align with their preferences and values. To learn more, visit ccahealthca.org.