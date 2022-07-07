The Zabel Companies Invests in Stan’s NoTubes

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Zabel Companies, an investment firm dedicated to partnering with management teams to invest in and build private companies, has invested in Stan’s NoTubes, the global leader in tubeless sealant, rim, and wheel technology for the cycling industry. Stan’s NoTubes is the second niche manufacturing platform investment by Zabel this year.

As part of the acquisition, Stan and Cindy Koziatek, co-founders of Stan’s NoTubes, announced their retirement after twenty-one years as owner-operators. Under Stan and Cindy’s guidance, the company grew from a simple idea to solve the problem of flat tires, to a global brand with distribution in nearly seventy countries.

Zabel invested in Stan’s NoTubes in partnership with the company’s long-time partner in the brand’s growth, Mike Bush, who will continue as president and CEO. “We feel incredibly fortunate to have found Zabel after a diligent search for the right fit,” said Bush. “Their emphasis on sustainable, long-term growth, building a strong brand, and preserving company staff and culture are values Stan, Cindy, and I have long shared. Zabel’s expertise and experience building businesses for sustained growth are a perfect fit for the continued growth of Stan’s NoTubes.”

Rich Jones, Partner with The Zabel Companies, noted, “Stan and Cindy created a category, built a market leader, and have the preeminent brand in the industry; most importantly they surrounded themselves with great people and a strong leader in Mike Bush.” Rich added, “We look forward to preserving Stan’s and Cindy’s legacy and what has made the business successful to date as we partner with and provide support to Mike and the Stan’s NoTubes team to continue building and growing this great business.”

Mike Bush continued, “I’m incredibly happy that Stan and Cindy were able to exit the business on their terms and they leave behind an amazing team to continue their legacy. That team includes not just our outstanding employees, but our incredible distributors, dealers, OEM partners, our talented athletes, and most of all, our dedicated customers. We are so grateful for the support that has allowed us to grow the brand, celebrate so many athletic achievements, and save countless rides over the past twenty-plus years. We are also more excited than ever about the future as we start this new chapter together with Zabel.”

About Stan’s NoTubes

Founded in 2001 and based in Big Flats, NY with locations in State College, PA, Germany and Taiwan, Stan’s NoTubes is the leading player in tubeless technology for bicycles. The Company’s tubeless tire sealant, tubeless-specific rim designs, wheels, and other accessories offer riders better traction, control, and comfort while preventing flat tires. Stan’s is a global brand with distribution in nearly seventy countries serving OEMs, retailers, and end users.

About The Zabel Companies

Based in Charlotte, NC, The Zabel Companies is an investment firm dedicated to partnering with management teams to patiently build privately held companies. Zabel brings a proven and flexible approach to investing in and growing high quality businesses. Whether through a buyout or recapitalization, Zabel's strategy is to work closely with management teams to steadily grow businesses and build value for all parties involved. For more information, visit www.zabelcompanies.com or contact one of the Zabel professionals below.