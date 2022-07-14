Ferring Announces Ground-Breaking and Inclusive Family Building Benefits Package for All Its Employees Globally

SAINT-PREX, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ferring Pharmaceuticals is committed to building families of every shape and size. As part of this commitment, Ferring has announced the introduction of a new global family building benefits package for its employees. The holistic three-tier support model provides family building financial benefits, a ground-breaking 26-week global minimum standard of equal paid parental leave for both birthing and non-birthing parents as well as increased awareness and support at work.

The comprehensive package recognises the complexities of building a family and aims to enable different family building options by removing the financial barriers and providing access to quality care. Unlimited financial assistance is provided within the scope of its providers’ services.

Ferring’s support package provides equal opportunities to becoming a parent regardless of medical need, personal circumstances or family structure. This means providing the financial support required to access fertility treatments, surrogacy programmes, adoption, egg freezing, counselling and related services. Additionally, to ensure employees feel supported during the process of their family building journey, paid leave is available for fertility treatment and adoption procedures.

Building on the long-standing fertility benefits package offered to its US-based employees via its provider, Progyny, Ferring has now engaged Carrot, to support its employees in the rest of the world.

Infertility is a significant clinical issue, estimated to affect 1 in 6 heterosexual couples globally.1,2 Research has found that the negative impacts of infertility are profound and a clear gap exists between the number of people who experience mental health issues due to infertility and the number seeking help to address these mental health issues.3 Underlying the practical support provided by the new package will be support for employees’ emotional wellbeing, with four weeks paid leave provided for miscarriage for example, and counselling services offered to all employees from the outset of their fertility journey.

“At Ferring we commit to advocating for everyone’s right to build a family, no matter who you are, where you live or who you love. The new family building support package ensures a global standard for support irrespective of location, role or family circumstances. It makes no assumptions about gender, sexual orientation or relationship status, or about parental roles or responsibilities in the early stages of childcare,” said Christelle Beneteau, Executive Committee member and Chief Human Resources Officer at Ferring Pharmaceuticals.

Christelle added: “As we strive to lead by example in becoming a fertility and family friendly employer, I’m immensely proud of this world-leading, comprehensive and inclusive package. All of our employees collectively contribute to advancing our mission to build families and help people live better lives. We want to do everything we can to support them in their own family building journeys, removing barriers and provide an environment in which they are empowered to focus on their families at this important time.”

As a leading global healthcare company in reproductive medicine and maternal health, Ferring aims to advance its #ProjectFamily Commitment by creating a fertility and family friendly experience at work and increase awareness of the experiences of family building journeys and to foster support, respect and understanding in all its workplaces. Through training, awareness events and open dialogue, Ferring will ensure that its new family building support package goes further than financial assistance or leave policies and creates a world leading family and fertility friendly workplace.

About Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group committed to helping people around the world build families and live better lives. Headquartered in Saint-Prex, Switzerland, Ferring is a leader in reproductive medicine and maternal health, and in specialty areas within gastroenterology and urology. Ferring has been developing treatments for mothers and babies for over 50 years and has a portfolio covering treatments from conception to birth. Founded in 1950, privately-owned Ferring now employs around 6,000 people worldwide, has its own operating subsidiaries in more than 50 countries, and markets its products in 110 countries.

Learn more at www.ferring.com, or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: The availability of financial support and access to some benefits is subject to compliance with local laws.

References:

1 European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology, ART Factsheet 2018. Available at: https://www.eshre.eu/Press-Room/Resources. Last accessed March 2022.

2 World Health Organization. Infertility. Available https://www.who.int/health-topics/infertility#tab=tab_1. Last accessed March 2022.

3 Boivin J et al. Tailored support may be required to reduce the impact of the infertility journey on mental health, relationships and daily lives of infertile patients and partners to infertile patients. Reproductive Biomedicine online. March 2022. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.rbmo.2022.01.015