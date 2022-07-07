S3 Partners Grows Distribution Network Through Strategic Partnership with LiquidityBook

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S3 Partners, a leading financial data marketplace and workflow platform, today announced a new strategic partnership with LiquidityBook, a leading provider of cloud-native trading solutions for the buy and sell sides. The new partnership significantly expands S3’s services and distribution network to a diverse roster of buy- and sell-side firms, including prime brokers and lending agents.

S3’s Blackwire OMS is immediately available through LiquidityBook, enabling users to access liquidity, action rates, and rank and grade the quality of both borrows and loans. With S3 Blackwire, users can introduce data science and algorithmic technology to make the entire stock loan workflow platform faster and more efficient.

“LiquidityBook’s impressive multi-asset platform, supporting every step of the order lifecycle across the buy and sell side, makes the company a perfect partner for us,” said Bob Sloan, Managing Partner and CEO of S3 Partners. “Through this partnership, LiquidityBook users will now be able to unite the commission and financing wallets in one place and reap the benefits of a centralized order book for outright and financing trades and be the data science spine for any organization. We look forward to further developing this partnership and flourishing together.”

The addition of LiquidityBook expands S3’s deep roster of distribution partners, including Bloomberg, Snowflake, AWS, FactSet, and Refinitiv.

“S3’s powerful Blackwire OMS will enable LiquidityBook clients to easily renegotiate all aspects of their financing relationship through real-time, actionable data and marry that with their commission pay structure,” said James Baxter, Head of Global Buy-Side Sales at LiquidityBook. “We’re excited to grow this partnership and further boost the capabilities of both companies’ solutions, better serving our clients and helping them secure the best rates possible. The ability to leverage our platform alongside other best-in-breed tools is one of our key value propositions, and today’s announcement is just the latest example of that.”

About S3 Partners

S3 Partners is a financial data marketplace that provides market leading data & analytics and workflow solutions. Whether you are long or short equities or credit, S3’s data and analytics products allow market participants to obtain a clear and accurate picture of sentiment, market structure and positioning. S3 Black APP provides the highest quality and most timely data for market Financing Rates (bid/ask/last), Short Interest, Float, and Proprietary Indexes (Squeeze, Crowded, Momentum). S3's Blackwire OMS allows users to aggregate, evaluate and optimize Loans, Borrows, Swaps, Cash, and Margin, to find liquidity, action rates, and understand the quality of both borrows and loans. S3’s Blackline provides leading documentation review and negotiation services for hedge funds and asset managers. S3 is the market standard source for the financial news media such as Bloomberg, WSJ, CNBC and FT. For more information, visit https://www.s3partners.com/.

About LiquidityBook

LiquidityBook is a leading provider of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions and is trusted by many of the industry’s largest and most sophisticated firms. The LiquidityBook platform is easily configurable and enhanced daily with client requests, giving these firms peace of mind that their trading platform will adapt and scale as they grow. A disruptive force in the market for over 15 years, the founder-led LiquidityBook backs its platform with unparalleled support and employs a client-centric business model with no hidden fees. For more information, please visit www.liquiditybook.com or contact sales@liquiditybook.com.