Chamberlain Group Joins The Real Brokerage

TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Real Brokerage Inc. (“Real” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSXV: REAX), an international, technology-powered real estate brokerage, today announced that the Chamberlain Group, based in Calgary, Alberta, is joining its growing network of agents.

The Chamberlain Group was founded by Jared and Rebecca Chamberlain in 2009. In 2018, the couple started an independent, boutique real estate brokerage, a move which helped shape their strategy for helping agents to grow their businesses. In 2021, the group closed $182 million in volume, and has already surpassed that number by closing $185 million in 2022 YTD.

“ Running an independent brokerage took a lot of administrative energy on the backend, and it kept us from focusing on the areas of the business where we could deliver the most value,” said Jared Chamberlain. “ By joining Real, we can reclaim that time and energy, shift our focus, and be more intentional about the ways in which we support our agents’ growth. Real’s integrated technology makes it easy for us to concentrate on agent success.”

The Chamberlain Group also prides itself on lead generation through search engine optimization and social media marketing. The team, made up of 17 agents, looks forward to working in collaboration with Real’s existing agent population, some of whom are known in the industry for their marketing savvy.

“ We are excited to count The Chamberlain Group as one of our newest Canadian teams,” said Real Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tamir Poleg. “ Alberta continues to be a growing market for us, and we look forward to welcoming a group that’s committed to the success of its agents. We are confident that Jared and his team will serve the buyers and sellers in the province with excellence.”

Learn more about Chamberlain Group by visiting their website, https://www.chamberlaingroup.ca.

About Real

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSXV: REAX) is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. Real delivers a cloud-based platform to improve efficiencies and empower agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for homebuyers and sellers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 44 states, D.C., and two Canadian provinces with over 5,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at onereal.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “likely” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, information relating to The Pozek Group joining Real, and the business and strategic plans of Real.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to Real’s business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. Real considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. These factors should be carefully considered and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Real cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Real assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, and the NASDAQ has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.