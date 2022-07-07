e.l.f. Cosmetics Is Here to Play! Get Ready to Game Up

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the next step in e.l.f. Cosmetics’ journey deeper into the gaming world and metaverse, e.l.f. has launched a new limited edition 8-piece collection, Game Up, where gaming meets makeup and skincare. With electric shades, high-energy scents and supercharged formulas, it’s giving high scores at low prices. Game Up is available now exclusively on elfcosmetics.com. Game Up will be available at Target stores and Target.com on July 10 and at Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppersdrugmart.ca on July 18.

“e.l.f. was an early adopter in beauty on Twitch,” says Patrick O’Keefe, Vice President of Integrated Marketing Communications at e.l.f. Beauty. “We want to uplift and empower all creators in the gaming world through inclusivity, positivity, and accessibility. We are excited to continue to break boundaries at the intersections of entertainment, gaming and beauty.”

THE COLLECTION

Gamers and beauty enthusiasts can play with bright, creative colors when they explore the new collection:

Game Up Eye Win Eyeliner Pot --$6. Super-pigmented, smudge-resistant eyeliner? Challenge accepted. Define your lash line or create a bold, graphic eye with these creamy, vibrant eyeliners that are packed with pigment. Four bold shades: Reboot, FTW, Good Game and Lag.

--$6. Super-pigmented, smudge-resistant eyeliner? Challenge accepted. Define your lash line or create a bold, graphic eye with these creamy, vibrant eyeliners that are packed with pigment. Four bold shades: Reboot, FTW, Good Game and Lag. Game Up Shield Me Setting Mist --$10. Lightweight setting spray sets makeup and locks down your game face. Mist helps absorb blue light – no cheat code needed.

--$10. Lightweight setting spray sets makeup and locks down your game face. Mist helps absorb blue light – no cheat code needed. Game Up Rez-Me Awakening Face Mask --$10 . Hit reset on tired skin with this creamy, dual-use mask that’s infused with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid to revive and nourish skin during game play or any time of day.

--$10 Hit reset on tired skin with this creamy, dual-use mask that’s infused with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid to revive and nourish skin during game play or any time of day. Game Up Rez-Me Awakening Eye Cream --$10. Play all day and all night while your eyes stay hydrated with this eye cream that helps minimize the appearance of dark circles. This rich formula with its roller ball applicator is infused with hyaluronic acid and peptides to awaken your under-eye area.

--$10. Play all day and all night while your eyes stay hydrated with this eye cream that helps minimize the appearance of dark circles. This rich formula with its roller ball applicator is infused with hyaluronic acid and peptides to awaken your under-eye area. Game Up Ready to Play Eyeshadow Palette --$10. Ready to play IRL? You'll feel like you just stepped into your favorite game with this eyeshadow palette in 10 high-pigment colors, which lets you create endless graphic eye looks.

--$10. Ready to play IRL? You'll feel like you just stepped into your favorite game with this eyeshadow palette in 10 high-pigment colors, which lets you create endless graphic eye looks. Game Up Bonus Points Lip Gloss Mask --$6. This gel formula looks like a lip gloss and works like a mask. It’s perfect for hydrating lips at the computer screen. Four shades: Royal Peach, Blue Rush, Hidden Treasure and Next Level combine hyaluronic acid for a rush of hydration with a sheer tint of color.

--$6. This gel formula looks like a lip gloss and works like a mask. It’s perfect for hydrating lips at the computer screen. Four shades: Royal Peach, Blue Rush, Hidden Treasure and Next Level combine hyaluronic acid for a rush of hydration with a sheer tint of color. Game Up Gotta Nail Them All Kit --$15 . Mix and match these eight vibrant nail polish colors, inspired by the boldest screen graphics. Enjoy on-trend styles at your fingertips with game-ready nails.

--$15 Mix and match these eight vibrant nail polish colors, inspired by the boldest screen graphics. Enjoy on-trend styles at your fingertips with game-ready nails. Game Up Extra Life Kit--$15. These beauty boosters take your look to the next level. The kit includes an angled eye liner brush, blending eye brush, smudge brush, face sponge, and face gems for hair, body and nails. You’ll find everything you need for extra beauty life.

UNLOCK THE SECRET CODE WITH E.L.F. BEAUTY SQUAD

Each Game Up product contains a secret code that can be redeemed for bonus points, gift cards and more. Play the game by joining e.l.f.’s Beauty Squad loyalty program where members can flex their skills! Beauty Squad members who collect the entire Game Up collection and enter all the secret codes will win a surprise product reward. Start playing today (click here).

GAME UP IN IRL ON JULY 13

Game Up will come to life IRL at a Los Angeles-based arcade bar. Top gamers in the area will get together for a night of retro arcade games on July 13. Watch in real time as the event will be livestreamed across e.l.f.’s Twitch channel: @elfYOU, and keep tuning across all of e.l.f.’s social channels for more Game Up moments: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

