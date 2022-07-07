Manchester Energy, LLC Partners With EnCap Flatrock Midstream to Build a Large Scale, Diversified Midstream Business

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manchester Energy, LLC (“Manchester”) announced today that it has partnered with EnCap Flatrock Midstream (“EnCap Flatrock”) to develop a large scale, diversified midstream business.

Manchester is led by Chief Executive Officer Khalid Muslih and four other founding members including Forrest Wylie, Lee Jacobe, Will Byers, and Jenny Gregory. The leadership team consists of long-tenured energy executives with a strong track record of value creation through building best-in-class organizations and business platforms. Manchester is focused on developing a midstream platform that provides safe, reliable, and compliant fuels and feedstocks to its customers, while advancing energy evolution initiatives to meet the dynamic demands of its customer base.

The company is well positioned to transform existing businesses given the significant combined experience of the Manchester founders in leading and growing both domestic and international business enterprises across the energy value chain. More detail on the founders and Manchester can be found on the website www.manchesterenergy.com.

Manchester CEO Perspective

“We are excited to partner with EnCap Flatrock, who shares our belief in the critical role that North American midstream infrastructure plays in safely fulfilling consumer demand,” said Manchester Chief Executive Officer Khalid Muslih. “We are currently experiencing significant disconnects between reliable supplies and critical end-use brought on by under-investment in the conventional energy sector, combined with the ongoing energy evolution. The Manchester team has managed energy businesses through a variety of cycles, investor sentiments and regulatory landscapes and is well positioned to transform conventional platforms to thrive over the long-term. With our team’s combined experience, we are well positioned to build a large scale, diversified energy platform to serve the changing needs of our customers and stakeholders in a responsible manner and to help address the supply-demand disconnects.”

From EnCap Flatrock

“We are delighted to welcome the Manchester team to the EnCap Flatrock family,” said EnCap Flatrock Midstream Managing Director Zach Kayem. “The Manchester team has deep experience in a variety of sub-segments of our industry and an impressive and proven track record of transforming large scale energy businesses to generate outsized returns for their investors. More importantly, Khalid, Forrest, Lee, Will and Jenny are outstanding business professionals with exceptional reputations within the energy community. They are exactly the team we want to partner with as we navigate the changing energy landscape. We look forward to investing our capital behind the Manchester team as it pursues its growth strategy.”

Advisors

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, led by partner Shamus Crosby, served as legal counsel to Manchester; and Latham & Watkins LLP, led by partner James Garrett, served as legal counsel to EnCap Flatrock.

About Manchester Energy:

Manchester Energy, LLC is an energy-focused private entity formed to acquire, integrate, and build a large scale, diversified energy platform. The company is led by a seasoned team of energy industry executives with extensive experience across the energy value chain. Manchester is sponsored by EnCap Flatrock Midstream and its affiliates. For more information, visit www.manchesterenergy.com.

About EnCap Flatrock Midstream:

EnCap Flatrock Midstream provides value-added growth capital to proven management teams focused on midstream infrastructure opportunities across North America. The firm was formed in 2008 by a partnership between EnCap Investments L.P. and Flatrock Energy Advisors, LLC. Based in San Antonio with offices in Oklahoma City and Houston, the firm manages investment commitments of nearly $9 billion from a broad group of prestigious institutional investors. EnCap Flatrock Midstream is currently making commitments to new management teams from EFM Fund IV, a $3.25 billion fund. For more information, please visit www.efmidstream.com.