Supplyframe Invests in Women in Electronics

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Supplyframe today announced that it is a Gold-level sponsor of Women in Electronics, a community of progressive women leaders at all stages of their careers dedicated to expanding the opportunities for women in the fast-paced electronics industry. The sponsorship demonstrates Supplyframe’s commitment to progress and inclusion for the future of STEM and the electronics industry.

“Historically, the electronics industry and STEM have been skewed in demographic makeup,” said Supplyframe CEO and founder Steve Flagg. “But there is significant momentum across leading companies and communities in driving change on this front. Supplyframe is thrilled to be part of a community that celebrates women and their impact within the electronics industry and to take part in the movement that is helping the industry evolve for a more inclusive future.”

This sponsorship will help drive membership globally across the electronics industry, and support new programs and resources for Women in Electronics’ leadership development.

“Supplyframe and our parent company, Siemens, have a strong focus on expanding leadership opportunities across genders and professional development for all employees,” said Sarah Rich, vice president of operations and customer success at Supplyframe. “Our values reflect Women in Electronics’ goals of empowering, developing, advocating for, and celebrating the careers of our diverse staff. As part of Women in Electronics, not only will Supplyframe have a seat at the table for influencing the future of the industry, but we will also have the opportunity to enact change and achieve growth goals for both women and men across its entire team.”

“Inclusivity matters for both women and men and for the companies to which they contribute their time and talent. Research indicates that the higher a company’s gender composition, the better it performs in average relative returns, companies whose top management is at least half female see returns on equity that are 19% higher than average, and boards with a higher-than-average percentage of women outperformed those with fewer than average by 36%,” said Jackie Mattox, founder, president, and CEO of Women in Electronics. “We are excited to partner with Supplyframe, as we have shared values and vision, and we look forward to this partnership that will help further progress our mission forward in the industry.”

About Women in Electronics

Women in Electronics (WE) was founded in 2017 by a group of women professionals to offer a sense of community, develop together, and unite with their male colleagues to advance results in gender parity in the Electronics Industry and related End User Markets. As a 501c3 public charity, WE is focused on four organizational goals: empower, advocate, develop, and celebrate, providing leadership growth and development, mentorship, networking, thought-leadership events, and resources. Women in Electronics is supported by leading industry organizations and reaches the industry community through regional chapters throughout the U.S. and Europe, with plans to reach a global community. To learn more about Women in Electronics, visit https://www.womeninelectronics.com/.

