Grove Co. Expands Retail Footprint with Entry Into Kohl’s, Meijer and Giant Eagle

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) (“Grove” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable consumer products company and Certified B Corp, today announced a significant retail expansion for Grove Co., its flagship home care brand. The Company, which is committed to becoming 100% plastic-free by 2025, added three retailers - Kohl’s, Giant Eagle and Meijer - as it continues to grow its omnichannel presence.

Following the brand’s launch into retail at Target in 2021, Grove Co. has now more than doubled its product assortment in all Target stores and on Target.com to include a broader selection of scents, room spray concentrates, laundry detergent sheets and reusable dish cloths. In recent months, Grove also expanded its retail presence at select Kohl’s, Giant Eagle and Meijer store locations with a curated selection of Grove Co.’s cleaning line. The retail expansion increases consumer access to the brand, helping more shoppers adopt a sustainable lifestyle by putting plastic-free and zero plastic waste cleaner concentrates, hand soaps, dish soaps, reusable glass dispensers and more, on shelves.

“We are excited to bring Grove Co.’s plastic-free home essentials into more stores, and to introduce new consumers to the brand as we continue on our mission to transform the consumer products industry into a positive force for human and environmental good,” said Stuart Landesberg, co-founder and CEO of Grove Collaborative. “Grove Co.’s substantial retail expansion is a testament to the evolving consumer products landscape, where consumers are demanding more sustainable options, and to the strong results we’ve had over the past year.”

To help educate consumers about Grove Co.'s innovative product formats, at most new retail locations there will be dedicated end caps with Grove Co. products and displays that walk people through how to use Grove Co.’s zero plastic product systems.

Grove has partnered with retailers who share a passion for sustainability and environmental responsibility. Giant Eagle has set a target to eliminate the use of single-use plastics from its operations by 2025 and Meijer stores have prioritized the reduction of food waste, carbon emissions and landfill waste. Kohl’s has also implemented policies related to climate action, waste and sustainable sourcing.

Since its launch in 2016, Grove Collaborative has provided millions of U.S. households with sustainable alternatives to conventional household products. More than 250 billion pounds of plastic packaging is created every year, but less than 9% of plastic is recycled, no matter how much we put into our recycling bins. Grove is teaming up with retailers and industry leaders to innovate away from plastic and make products with sustainable packaging, safe ingredients and superior performance more readily available to consumers.

About Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc.

Launched in 2016 as a Certified B Corp, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) (“Grove”) is transforming consumer products into a positive force for human and environmental good. Driven by the belief that sustainability is the only future, Grove creates and curates more than 150 high-performing eco-friendly brands of household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby and pet care products serving millions of households across the U.S. each year. With a flexible monthly delivery model and access to knowledgeable Grove Guides, Grove makes it easy for everyone to build sustainable routines.

Every product Grove offers — from its flagship brand of sustainable home care essentials, Grove Co., plastic-free, vegan personal care line, Peach Not Plastic, and zero-waste pet care brand, Good Fur, to its exceptional third-party brands — has been vetted against Grove’s strict standards to be beautifully effective, supportive of healthy habits, ethically produced and cruelty-free. Grove Collaborative is a public benefit corporation on a mission to move Beyond Plastic™ and in 2021, entered physical retail for the first time at Target stores nationwide Grove is the first plastic neutral retailer in the world and is committed to being 100% plastic-free by 2025.

For more information, visit www.grove.com.