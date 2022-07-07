o9 Solutions CEO Chakri Gottemukkala Signs Pledge to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, joins a growing coalition of businesses that have pledged to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. As one of more than 2,200 CEOs from leading organizations who are part of CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, o9’s Chakri Gottemukkala is committing himself and the company to take actions that support a more inclusive workplace for employees, communities and society at large.

By signing on to this commitment, o9 Solutions pledges to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, and where employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion. The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ collective has already shared more than 1,400 best-practice actions, exchanged tangible learning opportunities and created collaborative conversations through the initiative’s unified hub, CEOAction.com.

Fostering a more diverse and inclusive workplace environment is a key aspect of o9’s culture, which encourages employees to be a force for positive change. To support its goal of increasing the representation of women within the technology and supply chain industries, o9 hosted a virtual panel in 2021 with Girls, Inc., an organization dedicated to equipping young women with the skills to navigate economic, gender and social barriers. o9 also sponsored Girls, Inc.’s 2022 Power to the Girl Conference in Dallas. In addition, o9 recently launched two internal networks: Women in Technology and Rainbo9, both of which are focused on increasing employee engagement and fulfilling the company’s promise to create a truly inclusive workplace. Diversity, Equality & Inclusion education is provided through o9’s internal Learning and Development team, which regularly welcomes external speakers who hail from a variety of backgrounds to share their perspectives on diversity and inclusion with employees.

Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-founder and CEO of o9 Solutions, said: “We are firmly committed to creating and maintaining a workplace where all o9’ers globally have an opportunity to participate and contribute to the success of the business and are valued for their skills, experience and unique perspectives. We are proud members of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ and will continue to take steps to create and maintain a working environment where everyone feels welcome to share their perspectives and thrive.”

To learn more about o9, visit www.o9solutions.com.

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together over 2,000 CEOs of America’s leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.