Demi Moore And Andie Unveil First-Ever Limited-Edition Collaboration

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Actress, icon and best-selling author Demi Moore and Andie, the brand that helps women find inclusive, stylish swimwear, today launch their first-ever, limited-edition collection of vintage-inspired swimsuits featuring new styles and fabrics, as well as a brand new Firework print.

The Demi Moore x Andie collection features 10 never-before-seen brand styles including The Marseilles One-Piece, The Deep V One-Piece, The Tropez One-Piece, The Monaco Top and Bottom, The Tropez Top and Bottom, The Cannes Top and Bottom and The Marseilles Bottom. Drawing inspiration from her collection of vintage clothing sourced from around the world, Demi was thoughtful in working through how vintage cuts and styles can be modernized for fit and comfort. Ranging from $75-$155, the collection boasts an all-new Firework print and is made from high-end fabrics sourced directly from Italy and France, and is manufactured in a boutique factory in Morocco.

Demi is an early investor in Andie and a long-term supporter of the brand’s mission to uplift women and help them feel confident in and out of the water. The pair previously collaborated on a campaign titled “TOGETHER,” which featured Demi’s daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis, and celebrated the brand’s strong themes of comfort, fit and style in Andie’s beloved hero styles.

“After partnering for last year’s TOGETHER campaign, I was excited to collaborate with the brand again. This time, we united to design an entirely new swimwear collection together,” said Demi Moore. “Andie swimsuits have become staples in my wardrobe. Working directly with the Andie team to create meaningful swim pieces influenced by my penchant for vintage fashion, while keeping in mind women at every stage of their lives, was an inspiring and fulfilling experience.”

The collection was shot on the French Riviera, in and around Marseilles. The brand worked with LA-based film photographer Drew Escriva, who photographed Demi with film. Demi worked closely with the creative team on styling and location scouting, which resulted in an energetic and passionate 10-hour shoot.

Andie is committed to bringing well-fitting and thoughtfully-designed swimwear to women of all ages in sizes ranging from 0 to 26. In December 2021, Andie raised an $18.5 million Series B funding round led by Marcy Venture Partners. Celebrating its 5-year anniversary in 2022, the fast-growing company has sold more than 1 million swimsuits to date.

“Demi Moore has captivated millions throughout her paramount career. With undeniable style and an impressive eye for detail, we felt she was the perfect match for Andie,” said Michelle Copelman, Vice President of Brand and Design at Andie. “Demi was a part of every step of the design process, from sketches and silhouettes to fabric selection and finalizing the finishing touches. We are so excited to partner with such an influential fashion icon on this very special collection and can’t wait to share it with women everywhere.”

The Demi Moore x Andie collection unveils its first release today with a second drop coming on July 15, and is available online at AndieSwim.com/Collections/Demi and in the brand’s pop-up stores in Sag Harbor, NY, and Berkeley, CA.

About Andie

Andie is a brand created with every woman, every activity, and every body in mind. We design fashionable, high quality swimwear, intimates, and lounge wear for all of life’s occasions. Starting with swimwear, Andie takes the worry out of swimsuit shopping so you can feel confident and stay authentic to who you are. Harnessing an industry-first Fit Quiz, one-to-one virtual fittings with our Fit Experts and educational fit guides, we take the vulnerability and difficulty out of buying swimwear to help you find your suit, made just for you. The eco-friendly Andie Intimates and Lounge collections were made with years of fit and design feedback – for underwear, bralettes and sleepwear so comfortable, you'll forget you're wearing anything at all. Andie’s newest and most requested category, Coverups, is the ultimate way to elevate your swim look. We're a woman-founded business striving to help everyone find their perfect Andie fit. For more information, please visit www.andieswim.com and @andieswim.