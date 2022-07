SG Blocks’ Joint Partnership, Clarity Mobile Venture, Signs Extension With Los Angeles International Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that Clarity Mobile Venture, a partnership with Clarity Lab Solutions, is extending its contract with Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) for COVID-19 testing.

COVID-19 testing has been successfully operational since November of 2020. The lab has seen thousands of visitors who are looking for a convenient and safe testing option prior to flying. The lab offers Standard and Rapid PCR tests, in addition to Antigen tests. The facility is located across the street from Terminal 6, and results are delivered electronically.

Clarity Mobile Venture works directly with the public, staff and crew, and maintains relationships with individual airlines for testing.

“We have enjoyed our experience working with LAX and the mayor’s office to address the health needs of Californians and global travelers alike,” Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of SG Blocks explained. “We have learned a lot about the medical sector. It has reinforced our belief in the potential for point-of-care diagnostic testing, medicine and primary care.”

SG Blocks has the capability to relocate the licensed CLIA lab as appropriate, should a time come when services are no longer needed at LAX. The Company continues to review potential relocation sites and partners.

