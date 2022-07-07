Northspyre Enhances Project Delivery Intelligence Platform with MRI Software Integration

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northspyre, a leading cloud-based intelligence and project delivery automation platform for real estate developers, is pleased to announce a two-way integration with MRI Software, a global leader in real estate technology. The integration improves efficiency in accounting and reporting when delivering complex commercial real estate developments.

“Northspyre’s integration with MRI aligns perfectly with our overarching goal of optimizing development team productivity,” said William Sankey, CEO of Northspyre. “This partnership will enable even the most complicated commercial real estate projects to deliver on-time and on budget by streamlining communication and saving time for users of both platforms.”

The bi-direction integration will help accounting and development teams reduce the time spent on low-value administrative tasks and improve collaboration. MRI users will be able to automatically funnel key documentation and data into the Northspyre system, and vice versa - including everything from invoices and contracts to change orders and real-time budget updates.

For example, if a member of the development team approves an invoice for a project within Northspyre, that invoice – including the appropriate property ID, general ledger account number, vendor details and corresponding invoice information – will be reflected within MRI’s system. This will eliminate the traditional duplicative admin work and information silos that are commonplace in the project delivery process.

“MRI is always eager to collaborate with innovative solution providers that can help our clients save time and money,” said Sean Slack, Vice President of Partner Connect at MRI. “Our integration with Northspyre will enable more commercial real estate development teams to approach accounting and reporting with greater efficiency, ultimately leading to better project outcomes.”

The Northspyre and MRI integration will expedite payments, ensure accounting teams’ general ledgers are up to date, and automatically sync real-time information between the two systems so users do not waste time reconciling inconsistent figures and entering data across multiple platforms.

About Northspyre

Northspyre is a cloud-based intelligence platform that empowers real estate owners and development teams to make more proactive, data-driven decisions when managing complex, multi-million dollar projects such as ground-up developments, fitouts and major renovations across all asset classes. Northspyre leverages the power of automation, data analytics and artificial intelligence to enable development teams to reduce project costs and unlock higher profits with real-time actionable insights, thereby achieving more predictable outcomes and realizing significant time and cost savings. Northspyre’s technology is dedicated to helping teams deliver even the most complicated projects on-time and on-budget. Since 2017, Northspyre has facilitated more than $50 billion in client projects. To learn more, visit www.northspyre.com.