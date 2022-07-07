Zyscovich, Inc. Announces Strategic Investment From Godspeed Capital-Backed Prime ABA

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zyscovich, Inc. (“Zyscovich” or the “Company”), one of the largest architecture, interior and urban design, and consulting services firms in the State of Florida specializing in K-12 education and transportation projects for both public and private clients, today announced that it has received a strategic investment from Godspeed Capital Management LP (“Godspeed”), a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Through this investment, Godspeed will partner with Zyscovich leadership to establish the Company as a signature brand within its existing multi-disciplinary growth platform Prime ABA, LP (“Prime ABA”), further expanding Prime ABA’s expertise across the Architecture, Engineering, and Consulting (“AEC”) market. As part of the Prime ABA platform, Zyscovich will continue to focus on cutting edge architecture, innovative design, planning, and social infrastructure solutions for both public and private sector clients that bring new life and vibrancy to cityscapes, particularly in high growth markets such as Florida.

Zyscovich’s management team, headed by Chief Executive Officer, Bernard Zyscovich, will continue to lead the Company, and will leverage the support of Godspeed and the Prime ABA platform to make meaningful investments to bolster its design and planning capabilities, and execute on strategic expansion efforts. The current Zyscovich leadership and management team will remain in place and co-invest equity in the transaction.

Bernard Zyscovich said, “ Through this new partnership with Godspeed, and now as an integral element of the Prime ABA strategy, Zyscovich will help expand the geography, scale and capabilities of the platform, and provide enhanced opportunities for our leadership, firm and our clients. We are very excited to now be including the high-quality engineering capabilities of the Prime ABA platform into our core services.”

Brandon Enochs, CEO of Prime ABA, said, “ We are thrilled to be partnering with Bernard and the entire talented Zyscovich team who will provide immediate access for our Prime ABA platform to the high growth Florida market, while adding high-end architectural and design capabilities to our growing AEC portfolio.”

Douglas T. Lake, Jr., Founder & Managing Partner of Godspeed, said, “ Zyscovich’s long track record operating in Florida’s public education architecture and transportation markets as well as Federal Government work aligns with Godspeed’s Government-focused investment strategy. This investment further accelerates our objective of establishing Prime ABA as a leading multi-disciplinary AEC firm with a strategic focus in the Southern United States.”

Founded in 1977 with a mission to design projects that have purpose and meaning, Zyscovich employs over 145 highly accredited individuals across its six offices, including its Miami, Florida headquarters. The Company is consistently ranked by the South Florida Business Journal as the #1 private (and #3 largest overall) architecture and design services firm in South Florida, a region which hosts one of the largest and fastest growing AEC markets in the country.

The Company has unique experience designing a full spectrum of projects, including transportation facilities (Miami and West Palm Beach Brightline Rail Stations), airports (Miami International Airport and El Dorado Airport in Bogota, Columbia), public and private K-12 schools and universities (Orange County Public Schools’ new 21st-century High School), Federal Government-related work, (Department of Defense Education Activities (DoDEA) new generation of 21st-century schools on military installations around the world), community infrastructure facilities, transformative civic and community buildings, mixed-use commercial and public-private partnership developments, and master plans that help to reshape cities (e.g., Midtown Miami, Brooklyn's Dumbo Heights, and Aventura's ParkSquare).

Zyscovich was advised by Berkowitz Pollack Brant LLC and Lexium PLLC acted as legal advisor. Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal advisor to Godspeed.

About Zyscovich

Zyscovich is an international master planning, architecture, and interior design firm with 145 highly accredited employees and offices in Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, West Palm Beach as well as New York City and Bogotá, Colombia. Zyscovich's commitment to customized solutions is evident in its award-winning architectural design work for both public and private clients. Our broad range of experience includes large-scale mixed-use, transportation, educational, federal, commercial, retail, and multi-family residential, and hospitality projects. For more information, please visit the Zyscovich Architects website at www.zyscovich.com.

About Prime ABA

Prime ABA is a multi-disciplinary Engineering & Consulting services growth platform providing a full continuum of architecture, design, engineering, surveying, consulting, and construction management services globally to a wide range of public and private sector clients with a focus on addressing the fundamental and growing demand for infrastructure services and solutions. Prime ABA employs over 150 employees and addresses the most complex and critical projects for their clients across five strategically located offices domestically. The group is a nationally recognized leader in the Engineering & Consulting sector and has a long legacy of providing high quality and value-added services to clients while espousing a rich entrepreneurial culture focused on exceeding client expectations.

Additional information can be found at:

www.prime-eng.com

www.brockenbrough.com

www.ascenteg.com

About Godspeed Capital

Godspeed is a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm investing alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investment partner with unique sector expertise, operational insight, and flexible capital for growth. While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $3 million to $30 million of EBITDA, Godspeed has significant support to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships. The firm focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, and special situations. For more information, please visit Godspeed’s website at www.godspeedcm.com.