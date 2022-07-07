Women in Technology Announces 2022 - 2023 Board of Directors

FALLS CHURCH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Women in Technology (WIT), the premier organization contributing to the success of professional women in the Washington, D.C. area technology community, today announced its 2022 - 2023 Board of Directors.

Leading the organization as this year’s President is Amber Hart, Founder and Co-Owner of The Pulse of GovCon. Prior to assuming the Presidential role, Amber Hart served as a Board Member of WIT and George Mason University’s Center for Government Contracting (CGC) Advisory Board in the School of Business.

“Despite national conversations about gender diversity in technology, women are still underrepresented, underpaid and often discriminated against in the industry. These women make such significant impacts in their roles for their companies, for the lives of others, and for those who will walk after them. We are excited to bring focus to their work and recognize them for their achievements,” said Hart.

Women in Technology’s Leadership is comprised of dedicated team of female professionals committed to empowering women to be architects of change in the technology industry.

Women in Technology Board of Directors for 2022 - 2023

President: Amber Hart, The Pulse of GovCon

About Women in Technology

Women in Technology (WIT) is a not-for-profit organization with the mission of advancing women in technology — from the classroom to the boardroom. With more than 1,000 members in the Washington, D.C. area, WIT fulfills its vision by providing leadership development, technology education, networking, and mentoring opportunities for women at all levels of their careers and for girls interested in STEM. For more information, please visit: womenintechnology.org or connect with us via Facebook, LinkedIn or Twitter @WITWomen.