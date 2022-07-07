No-Code Solution Bubble and Microsoft for Startups to Launch Founders’ Hub Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bubble—the leading no-code platform empowering entrepreneurs to build their own web apps and marketplaces— is partnering with Microsoft for Startups to further aid founders and entrepreneurs from idea to exit. Available on the recently-launched Founder’s Hub, Bubble is currently one of only six external companies partnered with Microsoft for Startups. Bubble’s no-code service is at present the only of its kind in Microsoft for Startups’s Founder’s Hub library, offering a way for founders to efficiently and easily build production-ready web apps.

Bubble provides a faster, easier, and more inclusive way of creating software than traditional engineering. With this partnership, Bubble furthers its commitment to bring no-code software development from the cutting edge of technology to the mainstream. An easy-to-use drag-and-drop interface allows for anyone to develop a complex web app with any add-on features or backend database systems it may require.

“We are proud to partner with Microsoft for Startups, a platform completely aligned with our goal of empowering founders to build a sustainable, long-term business and championing their most ambitious vision,” said Emmanuel Straschnov, Bubble founder and co-CEO. “Bubble is a unique comprehensive tool that lets you build anything without relying on engineers and with the support of our inventive community.”

Microsoft for Startups helps remove traditional barriers to building a company with free access to technology, coaching, and support. The aim of the program is to create and maintain a healthy ecosystem where its partners and customers can succeed and grow. Startups play a pivotal role in a thriving ecosystem given their outsized ability to push entire markets forward.

“We are partnering with innovative companies like Bubble to help founders achieve more,” said Kirk Safford, Director of Microsoft for Startups. “As a part of Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, startups can now receive access to Bubble’s visual programming platform designed to allow our founders to build fast and responsive web applications that scale.”

Bubble’s no-code platform empowers people without programming skills to design and launch their own digital apps, marketplaces, or tools for solving their business problems. Bubble’s digital editor and cloud-hosted platform allows users to launch a web application for as low as $25 per month, saving on average between $200,000-300,000 of dollars per year on engineering costs. This year, Bubble is celebrating its tenth company anniversary and reached a new milestone of more than 2 million users.

To learn more about Bubble, please visit https://bubble.io.

ABOUT BUBBLE

Bubble is the most powerful no-code platform. Bubble offers a point-and-click web editor and cloud hosting platform that allows users to build fully customizable web applications and workflows, ranging from simple prototypes to complex marketplaces, SaaS products, and more. Over 2 million users are currently building and launching businesses on Bubble - many have gone on to participate in top accelerator programs, such as Y Combinator, and even raise hundreds of millions in venture funding. Bubble is more than just a product. We are a strong community of builders and entrepreneurs, united by the belief that everyone should be able to create technology. Learn more at bubble.io or follow us on Twitter at @bubble.

ABOUT MICROSOFT FOR STARTUPS

Designed to support all founders from idea to exit, Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub brings together the technology, guidance, and support young businesses need to hit their next milestones. Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub meets founders where they are, offering best-in-class developer tools and a breadth of cloud offerings across every function, so startups can reduce costs and accelerate development with a partner they can trust.