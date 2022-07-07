Own the Future: Enroll Today in New Statewide Digital Academy

CREVE COEUR, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With demand for online school options at an all-time high, enrollment is now open for the 2022-2023 school year at Missouri Digital Academy (MODA), a new full-time, public-school program for Missouri students in grades K-9.

Sponsored by the Laquey R-V School District, MODA will provide students with a standards-aligned curriculum facilitated by highly qualified Missouri-certified teachers, from the safety of their homes or anywhere with an internet connection. And with the school’s unique career-focused approach, students can pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in career exploration.

In addition to core classes, students at MODA can take career-focused electives to explore their options in high-demand fields such as Business and Marketing, IT and Cybersecurity, Interior Design, and Restaurant and Food Services.

According to labor market data from Indeed.com, more than 7,000 job openings posted in Missouri in the last year require an education level less than a bachelor’s degree. And with 800K Missouri residents carrying nearly $29 billion in student loan debt, MODA is opening at a time when families need learning options that will strengthen students’ future educational prospects.

“Now that it’s easier for Missouri families to choose virtual schooling, students will need options that prepare them for personal and professional success,” said Executive Director Steve Richards. “As an online school with a proven track record of success as part of its curriculum, MODA is proud to introduce families to a learning environment that meets their needs today and sets them on a path for a bright future.”

MODA’s curriculum is provided by Stride, Inc., an education leader with more than 20 years of experience delivering online education to students across the country. Stride has worked with schools and districts across all 50 states to help develop local solutions to meet personalized online and blended learning goals.

Enrollment at Missouri Digital Academy is now open for the 2022-2023 school year. For more information, visit MODA today.

