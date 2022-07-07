Shreveport-Based WFA Partners with Dallas-Fort Worth Advisory Practice

SHREVEPORT, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WFA (formerly Williams Financial Advisors), a service-oriented, innovative wealth management organization headquartered in Shreveport, Louisiana, announced today that it has partnered with Dallas-Fort Worth advisor, Tom Chancellor, CFP®, an Independent Financial Advisor at RFG Advisory.

WFA welcomed Chancellor to their team on July 1, 2022.

Tom Chancellor, a Certified Financial Planner™, brings with him 22 years of wealth management and investment management advice. He will be joining a very experienced team led by WFA Partners and Wealth Advisors Steve Carney, ChFC®, Dany Martin, MBA, and Chase Crump, CFP®, who will integrate Chancellor into its growing practice.

"WFA has an excellent reputation for providing an exceptional client experience," Chancellor said. "Its strong culture and love of service mirrors the deep ties I have cultivated with the families I serve."

Steve Carney, ChFC®, Partner and Wealth Advisor at WFA, said: "We are honored to welcome Tom, a trusted friend and colleague, to the WFA team. His extensive experience will add even more value to the comprehensive service model of our firm.”

Dany Martin, MBA, Partner and Wealth Advisor at WFA, added: "This new partnership represents a pivotal moment for WFA as we continuously strive to grow our firm, expand our reach, and build a practice that brings passionate service, extensive experience, and comprehensive support to clients. Tom will be an excellent addition to the team and we cannot wait to get to work.”

"We're thrilled to be working with Tom as we continue our build our business for the future," said Chase Crump, CFP®, Partner and Wealth Advisor at WFA. "We're committed to going above and beyond to support Tom and his clients, ensuring they're well taken care of in the long term."

Learn more about WFA at https://www.planinvestinspire.com/ and follow WFA on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About WFA

WFA is a service-oriented, innovative wealth management organization based in Shreveport, Louisiana. WFA is affiliated with RFG Advisory, a hybrid registered investment advisor (RIA) based in Birmingham, Alabama. The firm was just named 2021 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers and recognized as a 2021 Innovative Awards Finalist by InvestmentNews among other coveted distinctions in the industry.

About RFG Advisory

RFG Advisory “RFG”, one of the nation’s 50 fastest growing RIAs (RIA Channel), is an innovator in the wealth management industry. Passionately committed to serving independent financial advisors and their clients, RFG Advisory prides itself on being a service company first, a technology company second and a hybrid-RIA third. RFG Advisory delivers a turn-key integrated platform that provides Advisors all the tools and resources they need to be the CEO of their practice, not the COO, including turn-key technology, institutional-caliber investment management, marketing, compliance, business consulting and operational support. Focused on amplifying independence, Advisors who affiliate with RFG Advisory maintain all of the equity in their business and pay a basis point fee for access to RFG’s investment and technology platform. Additionally, through RFG Capital, the firm buys stakes in advisor practices to facilitate succession planning and provide loans to advisors to enable the move to full independence.

Securities offered by Registered Representatives through Private Client Services. Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory products and services offered by Investment Advisory Representatives through RFG Advisory, a Registered Investment Advisor. RFG Advisory, Williams Financial Advisors, LLC, and Private Client Services are unaffiliated entities.