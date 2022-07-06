Slingshot Biosciences, Inc. Partners With Chameleon Science to Distribute Synthetic Cells Throughout Australia, New Zealand & Singapore

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SLINGSHOT BIOSCIENCES, INC., the developers of synthetic cells, today announced they have extended their distribution channel through a new agreement with Chameleon Science. Chameleon Science is an innovative new company specializing in the development and distribution of emerging technologies in Life Sciences. The Chameleon team has over 25 years of experience in the field of immunology, cell separation, cell biology flow cytometry, spectral cytometry, spatial biology, and omics technologies. Working within a well-established network, Chameleon Science specializes in adapting to new market trends.

The agreement entitles Chameleon Science the rights to distribute and resell Slingshot Bio’s products in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. Through Chameleon Science’s network of customers, Slingshot Bio will be able to build its presence in these markets with the well-established presence and expertise of Chameleon Science who has been selling into the flow cytometry industry for many years.

“Chameleon Science’s network will provide us with the market penetration needed to reach our full sales potential in key markets. Slingshot Biosciences has considered many distribution partners and we are confident that Chameleon Science’s extensive knowledge in the field, prominent presence and large customer base will help us leverage our position in the flow cytometry market,” said Jeffrey Kim, CEO & Founder, Slingshot Biosciences, Inc.

Slingshot Bio’s synthetic cellular controls provide consistent, precise, accurate control for research and clinical end-users that rely on flow cytometry by mimicking blood. The ability to manufacture consistent controls for flow cytometry has been missing for decades and is now accessible with Slingshot Bio’s unique manufacturing platform. “Chameleon Science is excited to introduce Slingshot’s cellular controls to the region. This disruptive technology fills a large gap in the market for flow and spectral cytometry researchers,” said Kathryn Friend, Director, Chameleon Science.

About Slingshot Biosciences, Inc.

Founded in 2012, Slingshot Biosciences is a fast-growing life sciences company with a platform technology and paradigm-shifting mission to make synthetic cells the gold standard for all cell-based applications—including diagnostics, and adoptive cell therapy development and instrument calibration. Learn more at www.slingshotbio.com.