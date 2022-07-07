Kevel’s APIs Help Launch Everli’s Retail Media Ad Platform

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kevel (https://kevel.com), a leading API infrastructure platform used to build custom ad platforms, announces a new partnership with Everli, Europe's leading marketplace for online grocery shopping. Kevel’s ad-serving APIs will enable Everli to launch sponsored product offerings before rolling out additional ad placements in the future.

After securing €85.2 million in Series C investment last year, Everli committed to building out their retail media strategy. By integrating with Kevel, Everli launched this ad platform quickly, and Everli’s partners can now promote their products in search results using keyword targeting.

The sponsored ad units can be found across Everli’s four regional websites, as well as its app. Through Kevel’s UI, Everli has full control over its ad management, targeting, and reporting. Everli partners and the end consumer all benefit from this ad product, as it opens up a new revenue stream for Everli, while giving vendors more visibility and helping customers discover new products.

“In the past, advertising hasn’t been a focus within the grocery sector, but after seeing the success of retail ad platforms from Amazon, Walmart, Instacart, and others, we knew this was an important step for our growth,” says Francesco Carnielli, Head of Engineering at Everli. “Kevel helped minimize the time it took to integrate ads and allowed us to start earning revenue almost immediately. The sponsored ad units have already shown great success for merchants, and we plan on adding more ad units in the near future with Kevel.”

“A retail media ad platform offers huge benefits, especially when the retailer already has relationships with its merchants. Everli is already a leading online grocery marketplace, and an ad platform gives them the revenue to grow even faster,” says James Avery, Founder and CEO of Kevel. “Targeted sponsored products are just the beginning, and we look forward to helping Everli build out its ad platform even further.”

About Kevel

Kevel offers the infrastructure APIs needed to quickly build custom ad platforms for sponsored listings, internal promotions, native ads, and more -- allowing brands to drive new revenue in a user-first way. Kevel is committed to the vision that every online retailer and publisher should be able to add privacy-focused ad revenue streams and take back the Internet from Google, Amazon, Facebook, and other digital monopolies. Customers like Bed Bath and Beyond, Ticketmaster, Yelp, Strava, Klarna, and many more have already launched successful ad platforms on Kevel. The company has received many accolades, most recently winning the 2021 Digiday Technology Award for Best Monetization Platform for Publishers and recognized by Insider as one of the hottest adtech companies of 2021. Learn more at www.kevel.com.

About Everli

Everli is on a mission to help people achieve peace of mind, by simplifying their life when shopping for groceries. No more queuing, no more parking, no more carrying heavy weights: Everli's dream is to bring just the best parts of grocery shopping, directly to your home.

Founded in 2014, Everli is now the main European e-grocery marketplace. Headquartered in Milan, with offices also in Verona and Warsaw, Everli's team has grown to more than 250 people, and has created more than 100 partnerships with retailers and CPG companies, providing flexible employment for over 3,000 shoppers. Everli serves more than 80 cities around Europe, and has delivered groceries more than 3 million times.

