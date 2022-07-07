Participants Invited to Equine Guided Workshops for Those Experiencing Memory Loss

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--There are openings for participants in evidenced based, equine guided workshops exploring how activities with horses benefit people with dementia along with their care partners. The workshops are offered by Connected Horse, a nonprofit organization working with local barns and therapeutic equine centers.

Workshop Details

Initial research conducted at UC Davis highlights the benefits of this type of work, including improved quality of sleep and reduction in feelings of depression, anxiety and burden. The program is now being offered in other barns and therapeutic centers.

WHO: We are inviting people with a diagnosis of mild cognitive impairments or early-stage dementia and their primary care partners to participate in four workshops scheduled:

For Pleasanton Workshops

WHEN: Session 1: July 10th, 17th, 24th (1:00-3:30 p.m.) Session 2: September 11th and 18th (12:30-4:00 p.m.) Session 3: October 2nd, 9th and 16th (1:00-3:30 p.m.) Session 4: November 13th and 20th (12:30-4:00 p.m.) WHERE: Three Horse Farms, 6850 Johnston Road, or Five Star Equestrian Center, 7720 Johnston Rd., Pleasanton, CA Details: Workshops are 2.5-3.5 hours, once a week for 2-3 weeks.

No prior experience with horses is necessary to participate.

Participant will be engaging with horses from the ground, no riding.

All participants must be ambulatory and willing to participate together.

There is no fee to participate, donations accepted.

We also have workshops in Orinda, Calistoga, Napa and Minden, NV.

For more information, call Judy at (925) 708-0067 or email judy@connectedhorse.org

About the Connected Horse Program

The Connected Horse offers human-animal connection and engagement programs, tools and products that encourage and support individuals living with dementia diagnoses, care partners and professionals. It is focused on offering equine guided workshops that support people affected by dementia.

The workshops provide the opportunity for people living with early-stage dementia and their care partners to be together as they experience non-riding activities with horses. The power of the human-horse connection helps participants not only feel relaxed, confidant and happy in the moment, but they also learn about self-compassion, stress reduction strategies and communication and awareness practices for every day use.

To learn more about the Connected Horse Program visit http://www.connectedhorse.org.