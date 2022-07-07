DemandScience Announces Sponsorship of Boston Renegades on Eve of National Championship Game

DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DemandScience, a global B2B data company that partners with customers to upgrade their sales pipelines, today announced it is now a sponsor of the Boston Renegades, New England’s professional women’s tackle football team. The multi-year partnership is kicking off on the eve of the Women’s Football Alliance (WFA) Pro Division Championship game on July 10th in Canton, Ohio, where Renegades will be vying for their fourth consecutive national title.

“Becoming an official sponsor of the Boston Renegades fits perfectly with our initiative to support sports teams, athletes, and organizations that use data to succeed and align with our core values to be bold, be human, be accountable, be open, and be positive,” explained Peter Cannone, Chair and CEO of DemandScience. “The Renegades’ pre-game preparation on the field and in the coaches room helps them run the right play at the right time in order to win.”

The Renegades are owned by former player Molly Goodwin, and operated in partnership with local business professional Michelle McDonough. It is part of the Women’s Football Alliance (WFA), which with 60 teams and 2,100 players, is the largest, longest-running, and most competitive women’s football league in the world.

The team is comprised of some of the best athletes in New England and beyond. When they aren’t competing, Renegades players also contribute to our region as role models, educators, entrepreneurs, athletic trainers, public safety officers, business owners, and more.

“We are honored to have DemandScience as an official sponsor, and look forward to a longstanding relationship as we work together to provide our growing fanbase with an exciting and successful team every season, and to advance meaningful opportunities for women to compete at all levels of the game,” said Michelle McDonough, Director of Business Development at the Boston Renegades.

Click here to learn more about DemandScience’s sports and charitable sponsorships.

Visit the DemandScience career page to learn more about the company’s core values.

Tune in to ESPN2 to watch the Boston Renegades in the championship game on Sunday, July 10th at 2:00 p.m.

About DemandScience

DemandScience is a global B2B data company that partners with customers to upgrade their sales pipelines. Our accurate data and predictive insights enable B2B sales and marketing professionals to identify, activate, and convert the right buyers at the right time and achieve their growth goals.

About The Boston Renegades

The Boston Renegades are the premier women’s tackle football team in New England and the defending Pro Division Champions of the Women’s Football Alliance (WFA). Bringing together players from many former area teams, including the Boston Militia, New England Intensity, Bay State Warriors, Boston Rampage, and Massachusetts Mutiny, the Renegades continue the rich history of women’s football in Boston, which includes six national titles. The Renegades incorporated in 2015 under the leadership of former players, Molly Goodwin, Mia Brickhouse, and Erin Baumgartner. The Renegades play homegames at Harry della Russo Stadium in Revere, MA.