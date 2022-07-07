Goji Systems Partners with PAR Technology’s Punchh® to Create a Frictionless Ordering Experience

BLUE BELL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Goji Systems, a self-ordering kiosk technology company, today announced an expanded partnership with ParTech, Inc.’s (PAR) loyalty, offers and engagement solution Punchh, to offer loyalty integration within their self-ordering kiosks.

Goji Systems was initially integrated with PAR's Brink POS® software in 2019, enabling PAR's customers to leverage the benefits of enterprise self-order kiosks. With their most recent integration with Punchh, restaurant brands can better serve their customers by providing a faster, easier, and more convenient way to use their loyalty rewards while placing orders through self-ordering kiosks. With the growing need for increasing guest convenience, bridging labor gaps, and improving the bottom line, integrating with Goji Systems is a significant benefit for Punchh customers looking to implement kiosks to enhance their digital experience.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the PAR suite of products and are particularly proud of our most recent integration with Punchh," said Joseph S. Hwang, CEO, Goji Systems. "Goji Systems' mission is to be the most trusted name in the industry and to provide cutting-edge products backed by an industry-leading service team, that improve the restaurant's ability to provide their guests with the best possible experience. Integrated loyalty brings our customer experience vision into even clearer focus."

Goji Systems is Punchh certified and fully integrated with the Punchh suite of loyalty and engagement solutions, enabling Punchh customers to leverage the benefits of enterprise self-order kiosks. Goji Systems delivers a faster, more effortless, and unique in-store self-ordering experience for customers and frees up labor resources to be reallocated toward offering better customer experiences.

"In today's day and age, brands can't afford not to have the right technology in place to streamline operations, one that is fully integrated to create a unified tech stack," said Don Wight, President and General Manager of Punchh. "With the demand for customer convenience growing, partnering with Goji Systems adds another level of value to customers when it comes to implementing loyalty on their self-ordering devices."

About Goji Systems

Goji Systems specializes in Self Order Kiosks and Self Service Technologies. Goji is dedicated to delivering the best customer experience. Goji’s mission and vision is accomplished through a strong passion for quality products, world-class customer service, and laser focus on customer experience. Goji delivers state of the art technology to help drive businesses into the future. To learn more, visit www.gojisystems.com.

About PAR Technology’s Punchh

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of Punchh Inc., leading SaaS based customer loyalty and engagement solutions provider, PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.