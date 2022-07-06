MFE Inspection Solutions Canada Becomes Distributor for Thermo Fisher Scientific

EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific’s line of Niton XRF and LIBS units will now be offered by MFE Inspection Solutions Canada.

After 23 years of service, Elemental Controls is closing its doors and handing its distributorship of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Niton XRF and LIBS analyzers to MFE Inspection Solutions Canada.

As part of this transition, MFE Canada will be welcoming Puneet Kochistry, Marco Santelli, Christian Lavell, Andrew Noblett, and Mike Nicol, all formerly of Elemental Controls, to its team.

“After 9 years in Canada, it is exciting to announce this new distribution agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific and welcome these new MFE Inspection Solutions team members to the company,” says Scott Balzer, General Manager at MFE Inspection Solutions Canada. “The opportunity for us all to continue with sales, service, calibration, and repairs remains our number one commitment, and we look forward to showing how these expanded offerings will best support our new and current customers.”

The Niton XRF and LIBS allow inspectors to conduct sophisticated analyses in the field, without the need to collect samples and bring them back to a lab. The addition of the Niton XRF and LIBS, as well as these five experts on its use, will enhance MFE Canada’s ability to provide the very best NDT, RVI, environmental, drone, and robotics solutions to its clients.

“We are very proud of this new partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific,” says Dylan Duke, Director of MFE Inspection Solutions. “The addition of the Thermo Scientific Niton XRF and LIBS Handheld analyzers serve to expand the offerings MFE Inspection Solutions brings to its clients, allowing them to access even more cutting-edge inspection equipment.”

About MFE Inspection Solutions, Inc.

MFE Inspection Solutions provides quality products from top manufacturers in the inspection industries. Established by the Duke family, who owns the MFL equipment manufacturer MFE Enterprises, Inc., in 2009; MFE Inspection Solutions is a one-stop shop for NDT, RVI, Environmental, and sUAV sales, rentals, calibrations, training, and repairs. All MFE inspection equipment is maintained by highly experienced inspection specialists with an extensive industry-specific knowledge base.

With over 20 years of experience working in NDT and RVI equipment, our experienced professionals ensure you receive the right tool for the job. MFE offers top NDT and RVI equipment such as tank floor scanners, ultrasonic testing equipment, flaw detectors, videoscopes, fiberscopes, and industrial UAV equipment.

Learn more about the solutions we offer at www.mfe-is.com.