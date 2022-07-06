GlossWire Invites Cosmoprof North America Exhibitors to Pitch in Front of Influential Panel of Judges

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlossWire has announced its second year of the GlossWire ‘GlossPitch’ Competition in partnership with Cosmoprof North America, which recognizes the power of beauty entrepreneurs in offering solutions for their customers. This year's competition for brands exhibiting at Cosmoprof North America kicks off on July 12th and will span all three days of the show. Those interested in applying for this year's GlossPitch Competition can sign up here or at booth 53008 in Beauty Tech Section at Cosmopack during the show hours.

The brands will have the opportunity to share their stories, the inspiration behind their brands, how these unprecedented times have impacted their businesses, and how they would use the money.

“The GlossPitch Competition focuses on what I feel passionately about, elevating new brands in the beauty space who have a distinct point of view and passion for storytelling,” said Kimberly Carney, GlossWire CEO and Founder. “From the contestants’ viewpoint, the opportunity to receive feedback from leaders in technology and beauty, as well as the overall exposure they receive at Cosmoprof North America in Las Vegas, is a priceless addition to the prize money that the winners will be able to reinvest in their growing brands and businesses.”

The three winner grants include a 3rd place prize of $1,000 USD, a 2nd place prize of $2,000 USD, and a grand 1st place prize of $5,000 USD, as well as hands-on business guidance and mentorship to help their business.

The participating brands will have the opportunity to pitch in front of esteemed judges, including Amanza Smith, GlossWire Advisory Board Member, Designer, Entrepreneur + Netflix’s Selling Sunset Cast Member; and Hooman Hamzeh, GlossWire Advisory Board Member and Development Partner + CEO of DevelopingNow. The event will also feature industry luminary judges throughout the three days. GlossWire CEO and founder Kimberly Carney will moderate the competition.

“It is an honor to participate as a judge for GlossWire’s beauty pitch competition at Cosmoprof North America. It is vital for the beauty industry to foster and support the next generation of beauty brands,” said Amanza Smith. “This pitch competition can help these brands by giving them exposure, connecting them with key opportunities, other entrepreneurs, and other funding sources to help them work towards sustainable growth and profitability.”

GlossWire gives its portfolio of 200+ brands the ability to engage in new and innovative ways by fusing data analytics with the discoverability of brands on a global platform. For the consumer, GlossWire improves product discovery and awareness by leveraging technology to personalize the customer experience through social tools, such as swiping, likes, and sharing, to engage the consumer and build community. As a testament to the positive user experience, GlossWire has continued to rank in the Top Charts on the App Store for paid shopping category.

“I am really excited to be a judge for the GlossPitch competition and look forward to seeing these beauty brands share their brand stories,” explained Hooman Hamzeh. “Through this initiative, GlossWire is true to its unique value proposition of connecting brands with people and technology to be more successful.

The pitches will be held in the Las Vegas Convention Center at Cosmoprof North America’s Buyers Lounge by appointment only. To sign up to pitch before the show, you can sign up at www.glosswire.com/pitch-competition.

About GlossWire

GlossWire is a high-growth two-sided discovery and shopping marketplace connecting brands and consumers through data-driven technology and real-time actionable insights. For the B2B side, GlossWire is a datahub to help navigate consumer demand and increase profitability. For the B2C side, GlossWire offers organic discovery of worldwide beauty by leveraging technology to personalize the customer experience. We achieve this through our own social integration tools, such as swiping, liking, and sharing to engage the consumer and build community. This interactive experience encourages the consumer to be the influencer – and their feedback becomes part of essential brand decision making. Through its market-leading app and web experience, GlossWire customers can shop a curated edit of 15,000+ products, sourced from 200+ beauty brands from around the world. The company is owned by Wire Holdings, Inc., backed by a range of all-star private angel investors in the beauty, retail, and tech spaces, and well-known for its popular contemporary Fashion app and web-based platform — FashWire. To learn more about GlossWire, visit www.glosswire.com or download the apps by visiting the App Store or Google Play.