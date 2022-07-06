HomeCleanse Launches with Global Well-Being Icons Among Advisors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HomeCleanse, formerly known as All American Restoration, today announces its rebranding and initiative to combat poor indoor air quality for 100 million people through its products and services by 2030 with global well-being trailblazers Deepak Chopra’s The Chopra Foundation and Gwyneth Paltrow as advisors.

All American Restoration, once a small startup in Freehold NJ, quickly expanded to a nationwide company with 15 times revenue growth in just five years under the direction of Founder and CEO, Michael Rubino, a council-certified Mold Remediation Supervisor by ACAC and IICRC, contributing member, sponsor, and speaker for the Indoor Air Quality Association, and author of The Mold Medic: An Expert’s Guide on Mold Removal.

“We consume a lot of air—20,000 breaths per day, on average,” states Rubino. “As with food and water, the quality of the air we consume is vital to our well-being, yet it’s often the last factor that is examined when our bodies are unwell. But after working with hundreds of doctors and helping thousands of families improve their home air quality, it became more apparent to me that clean indoor air is important for overall health. According to the World Health Organization, 90 percent of people don’t breathe clean air—that’s billions of people that can be impacted by this, especially those with autoimmune issues, mold sensitivity, allergies and weakened immune systems.”

With a focus on helping families heal from toxic environments, HomeCleanse will leverage a multi-channel strategy including services, products, educational resources, and awareness campaigns. An advisory board including Deepak Chopra’s The Chopra Foundation and Gwyneth Paltrow will help HomeCleanse achieve further growth and success as the Company spearheads new technology and research to resolve indoor environmental contamination with state-of-the-art products and services. Expansion plans include servicing homes internationally to ensure families worldwide get the opportunities they need to heal.

“Most countries don’t have standards and regulations around indoor air quality and most professionals are hired to fix the cosmetic effects of water damage without taking into account the scientific principles of microbiology,” notes Rubino.

HomeCleanse has introduced two new products to market that help bridge the gap between home health and wellness. The Dust Test allows homeowners to swab dust and submit a sample for evaluation and will show consumers what they are really being exposed to at home. My Mold Report provides homeowners with access to unbiased qualified professionals to carefully review your inspection reports and laboratory data and let you know what actions you need to take next to improve your environment and ensure your investment is successful.

"I'm so humbled to have met some amazing icons in the wellness space who are aligned with my mission to help end suffering for billions of people across the world,” adds Rubino. “I'll be forever grateful to Gwyenth Paltrow, Deepak Chopra and The Chopra Foundation for seeing my vision and supporting me in this fight to help raise awareness around the dangers of inadequate healthy living environments and creating the products and services so desperately needed across the world."

Founded in 2017 as a small New Jersey startup, All American Restoration saw expanded growth and revolutionized the mold remediation industry by devising innovative solutions utilizing current technology and science to reduce bio-toxin contamination within a home. The Company’s tireless determination and genuine care for its clients resulted in an accelerated growth of 50–100 percent year over year, sparking the transition to offering its health-minded services nationally. The services, now expanded through the launch of HomeCleanse, will continue to directly assist in improving the quality of life for those living in toxic environments and address the worldwide health epidemic created by water-damaged buildings and poor indoor air quality.

To learn more about HomeCleanse, visit www.homecleanse.com.

About HomeCleanse

HomeCleanse is an industry leader, offering both services and products to address poor indoor air quality, a global health epidemic. Utilizing an innovative remediation process that’s steeped in technology and science as well as top-of-the-line products, the Company is dedicated to achieving its vision of ending chronic suffering due to poor air quality and toxic indoor environments. Going beyond traditional business models, HomeCleanse is furthermore committed to raising awareness and advocating for change regarding the rising number of toxic indoor environments worldwide. For more information, visit www.homecleanse.com.