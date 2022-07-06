NAV CENTRE Becomes the DEV “Hotel and Conference Centre”

CORNWALL, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Devcore, one of the National Capital’s leading real estate developers is expanding its portfolio with the acquisition of the NAV CENTRE, a 630,000 square foot multi-purpose hotel, training and conference facility sitting on 75 acres overlooking the St. Lawrence River in Cornwall, Ontario. The facility will be rebranded as the DEV “Hotel and Conference Centre”.

“The DEV is Eastern Ontario’s largest multi-purpose conference centre offering exceptional amenities and accommodations in an enviable central location,” said Jean-Pierre Poulin, President of Devcore. “We are committed to working with local partners such as the City of Cornwall and surrounding counties along with collaborating closely with Akwesasne and First Nations to ensure that the Centre operates as a key stakeholder and to attract opportunities to Cornwall which benefit all.”

NAV CANADA will continue operations on the site as a tenant, as will the Canadian Forces School of Aerospace Control Operations (CFSACO).

“We are excited and happy about the future for Cornwall,” said Mr. Poulin. “We have been active investors since 2020 and saw tremendous growth opportunities here. The DEV project will allow us to develop an innovative and sustainable world class mixed use community, while leveraging 1VALET’s Smart Building Platform to connect all residents to a central suite of amenities.”

The conference centre will be managed by Atlific Hotels, one of Canada’s largest privately held management companies, with over 40 hotels from coast to coast. Atlific will manage and oversee all aspects of day-to-day operations, including conference and event facilities and restaurant operations; and collaborate to deliver top-tier performance.

“For well over a decade, the facility has evolved to attract new and diverse business segments to Cornwall from across Canada and the globe including being a preferred location for corporate conferences, sporting and special meetings and events, government training programs and well known to support business continuity during crisis and evacuations for people in need,” said Kim Coe-Turner, Vice-President of Business Development and Government Relations with the Devcore Group.

About Devcore Group

Based in Gatineau Quebec, Devcore Group is a leader in the Capital region and a real-estate organization leading the way in land development, construction and property management. Devcore also owns and manages 500 million in assets in eastern Canada with close to 3,000 units East of Ottawa. Devcore has been an active investor in Cornwall since of 2020.

About Atlific Hotels

Atlific Hotels is one of the leading hotel management companies in Canada operating over 40 hotels with offices in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver. Atlific Hotels has over 60 years of experience managing well-known Canadian hotels, resorts, and extended stay properties.

The company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive accounting reporting, information technology solutions and support, strategic revenue-generating sales and marketing plans, and award-winning revenue management programs. Atlific Hotels’ parent company, Ocean Properties Ltd., owns and operates over 100 hotels throughout the United States. Together they make up the fifth largest privately-owned hotel management company in North America, operating independent hotels and resorts as well as internationally recognized hotel brands such as Marriott, IHG and Hilton. For more information, please visit www.atlifichotels.com.

About 1VALET

1VALET is a smart building operating system that provides multi-family developers and asset managers with the tools to make their buildings more efficient and profitable.

By centralizing building systems into one web-based platform and empowering tenants with a Resident App, 1VALET helps streamline operations, increase NOI, and create safer, smarter communities.

About the DEV “Hotel and Conference Centre”

See: www.devhotelandconferencecentre.com