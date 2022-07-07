Windstream supports 2022 National Veterans Wheelchair Games

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windstream, a privately held communications and software company, is proud to help sponsor the 2022 National Veterans Wheelchair Games, which take place July 7-12 in Tempe, Arizona.

This is the second consecutive year that the company has helped sponsor the Wheelchair Games.

The Wheelchair Games are open to all U.S. veterans with spinal cord injuries, amputations, multiple sclerosis, or other central neurological conditions who require a wheelchair for athletic competition. Every year, hundreds of American heroes from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, and the post-9/11 era compete in this celebration of courage and camaraderie.

Windstream is the sponsor of the 2022 archery competition, and company representatives will participate in the medal ceremony.

“ Windstream is proud to once again help support the world’s largest annual wheelchair sports event solely for military veterans,” said Mark Reed, Windstream’s chief procurement officer and a former Naval Intelligence officer.

Reed is executive sponsor of Windstream’s WINVETS Employee Resource Group, which helps veterans transition to civilian life, the communications industry and their careers at Windstream.

“ The athletes competing in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games are an inspiration to us all,” Reed said. “ We have the greatest respect for their courage and their service.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs launched the Wheelchair Games in 1981 with 7 events and 77 athletes. Paralyzed Veterans of America joined the VA in 1985 to help expand the event’s mission and reach.

