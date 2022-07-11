CORRECTING and REPLACING Union Digital and Unionized Workforce Sign Collective Agreement - Deal Overwhelmingly Accepted by Members of CUPE L5277

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First paragraph of the release dated July 7, 2022 should be removed.

UNION DIGITAL AND UNIONIZED WORKFORCE SIGN COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT - DEAL OVERWHELMINGLY ACCEPTED BY MEMBERS OF CUPE L5277

Members of CUPE Local 5277, representing front line workers at Union Digital have overwhelmingly ratified a collective agreement as recommended by their bargaining team.

"We were pleased to endorse this agreement, bargained cooperatively and productively for several hours over the past two weeks," said Local president Errin Weatherup. "The bargaining unit made significant gains on wages, benefits and on-call language. Most importantly we solidified strong pension language in the form of a jointly funded MSPP."

Workers at Union Digital provide IT, printing and customer service support to numerous Union clients and their members.

John Camilleri, President of Union Digital echoed the Local's comments. "We value our employees and are delighted that we reached a progressive agreement during very challenging times. At Union Digital we believe strongly in the union advantage. We did all we could to support our unionized workforce so that they can provide vital and unique services to our labour partners. Unionized workers providing goods and services to unions and their members is the cornerstone of our operations."

Union Digital is committed to working with unions to build strong relationships with their members and employers.