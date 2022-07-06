1031 Crowdfunding Acquires Memory Care and Assisted Living Portfolio in Texas and Georgia

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1031 Crowdfunding (1031CF), has acquired its newest assisted living and memory care facilities to continue offering investors ways to diversify their portfolios. The 1031CF Portfolio 3 DST includes a 137-bed / 109-unit portfolio in Dallas, Texas and Cleveland, Georgia through its affiliate 1031 CF Properties, LLC. The properties have a 95.6% combined occupancy. The portfolio is now available to investors and is expected to garner high interest with 5.5% current cash flow.

“This is our eighth senior housing DST and second just this year,” says Edward Fernandez, CEO and president of 1031 Crowdfunding. “Now is the time for investors to seriously consider investing in senior housing care facilities. The stability and need for these types of properties continues to surge which allows investors to benefit from such a portfolio.”

The facilities, Iris Memory Care and Laurel Lodge will be operated by Iris Senior Living and Over the Top Management. They have over 55+ years of combined senior housing experience. 1031CF’s latest portfolio strives to raise $25,150,000 in equity from accredited investors with a minimum investment of $25,000.

1031 Crowdfunding has facilitated over 1,500 1031 exchanges for the investors they work with. The company helps investors reposition their real estate portfolios in a tax-friendly manner.

About 1031 Crowdfunding

1031 Crowdfunding, LLC is an online marketplace where real estate investors can find, view and purchase a variety of available, turnkey, investment-grade properties. We present investors with 1031 exchange-qualified properties through Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs) to ensure every 1031 exchange investor has the opportunity to complete a successful exchange. Securities offered through Capulent, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

*There can be no assurance that performance objectives will be met. The ability of 1031CF Portfolio 3 DST to make distributions to its investors will depend solely on cash flows generated by the facilities, which are not certain. Current cash flow is calculated based on current occupancy and operating history of the facilities at or immediately preceding the date of the Memorandum. Any reductions in the actual or projected cash flows from the facilities would negatively impact the returns received by an investor in 1031CF Portfolio 3 DST. Additionally, cash flow is distributed to the Trust under the Master Lease Agreement. An investment in 1031CF Portfolio 3 DST involves a substantial degree of risk and investors could lose some or all of their investment in 1031CF Portfolio 3 DST. Securities offered by Capulent LLC, member Finra/SIPC. Before investing, you should review the PPM in its entirety, including the discussion of the risks in the PPM under the heading “Risk Factors.” This material is designed for marketing purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

For more information on 1031 Crowdfunding, visit www.1031Crowdfunding.com or call 844-533-1031.