Madera County Teams with ERI and Redrock Environmental Group to Offer Free E-Waste Recycling Event

MADERA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The County of Madera has teamed with Redrock Environmental Group, a Caglia Family Company; and ERI, the nation’s leading recycler of electronics and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company; to provide Madera County residents with a convenient way to responsibly recycle unwanted consumer electronics as part of the county’s free Electronic Waste Drop Off event, which also includes mattress recycling provided by the Mattress Recycling Council and secure document shredding provided by Shred-it.

This opportunity for local residents to dispose of their unwanted electronics in an environmentally responsible way – free of charge – will take place on Saturday, July 9th from 8 am to 12 pm at the Liberty High School stadium parking lot at 12220 Road 36 in Madera, CA 93636.

Accepted electronic items for this special program include computer equipment, televisions, mobile devices and other electronics. ERI, a certified e-Steward, observes all e-Stewards procedures and guidelines to responsibly recycle and securely destroy personal data on all e-waste.

“It is an honor to partner with our friends at Redrock Environmental to benefit the good people of Madera,” said John Shegerian, Chairman and CEO of ERI. “The work we will be doing on July 9th will prevent unwanted electronics from ending up in landfills, while providing a convenient way for people to declutter!”

Consumers with questions about the event are encouraged to call 559/665-7300.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve SOC 2 certification for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.