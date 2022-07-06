Estée Lauder Realizes 98x ROI Using Textual’s Text to Buy SaaS Platform

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Textual, a pioneer in the mobile commerce market and developer of a text to buy platform, today announced that Estée Lauder Companies has generated $1.8 million in new revenue with a 98x ROI in the first year of text to buy campaigns with Textual. The Textual SaaS platform moves inventory direct to consumer with considerably less overhead than traditional mobile commerce solutions, which resulted in a marketing spend of 6% of the revenue for Estée Lauder’s The Cosmetics Company Store.

“ Although the mobile commerce space continues its exponential growth, consumers are still frustrated by the number of steps it takes to complete a purchase on a phone or tablet,” said Blu Atwood, Co-Founder and CEO of Textual. “ During my 14 years in cloud communications and MarTech, I saw an opportunity to optimize the funnel and increase conversions with a text to buy option for consumers. For clients like Estée Lauder, Textual routinely sees conversion rates of 15% to 30%. On the backend for our clients and on the front end for consumers, Textual makes the text to buy process simple so everyone gets what they want whether it’s increased sales or their favorite beauty products.”

Conversational commerce is quickly gaining traction with nearly half of consumers now preferring to interact with brands through text according to eMarketer. However, most conversational commerce solutions are high touch and require agents to have micro engagements with their potential customers in both pre-purchase and post-purchase conditions. Customers must still tap on a link to go to a preloaded shopping cart and go through multiple steps to checkout.

The Textual platform takes the growing adoption of conversational commerce and eliminates these costly steps. Instead, with Textual, a consumer either responds to an offer in text or requests to buy a product directly through text. Because shipping and payment information is securely stored in a tokenized vault, the purchase process can be done in as little as one text, creating a frictionless consumer experience.

The primary Textual use cases are pre-sale or limited edition products that can be offered to VIP customers, inventory sales and promotions, and CPG product replenishment. Even the old-school format of Daily Deals is a proven use case for text to buy, as the product, price, and format is kept intact; only the channel and purchase friction are modernized.

Similar to email marketing platforms, Textual operates as a self-service SaaS platform for sellers where they can easily manage audiences, create and launch automated campaigns and track purchases. Textual is also full-service helping sellers who need more support. Text to buy also produces a direct marketing channel to the consumer without competition like ads or websites.

Textual text to buy SaaS platform is available now and pricing starts at $99/per month. For more information and to buy visit https://www.textual.com/.

Founded in 2018 by veterans of the ecommerce performance marketing and data platform development, Textual offers ecommerce companies, merchants, brands, schools or any business the ability to send out Text message shopping campaigns through an easy-to-use enterprise tool, which includes campaign management, product management, payment processing and management dashboards. For more information and to try a live example using your own product visit textual.com and follow Textual on LinkedIn.