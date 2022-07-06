HomeWell Franchising Inc. ® Introduces Zero Initial Franchise Fee Offer for New Owners

BURKBURNETT, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HomeWell Franchising Inc., the franchisor of leading non-medical in-home care provider HomeWell Care Services, today announced a new zero initial franchise fee offering for new franchise owners. Beginning July 1, 2022, HomeWell Franchising will offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to start their own HomeWell Care Services home care business with no initial franchise fee, as opposed to the typical $49,500 required in its previous sole offering.

“It’s a bold move, but we believe removing this upfront barrier will open the path to business ownership for many entrepreneurs looking to capitalize on the tremendous growth we’re seeing in the home care industry,” says Crystal Franz, chief executive officer of HomeWell Franchising. “Additionally, this new franchise offering will allow our new business owners to save the upfront costs in initial franchise fees that they would have otherwise paid and instead invest that money into their business early on.”

At HomeWell, the success of its owners, new and existing, has always been at the forefront. With access to HomeWell’s vast marketing and brand resource platforms, ongoing support from dedicated franchise business coaches, and the ability to leverage HomeWell’s expertly designed Signature™ Programs, owners are equipped to establish a strong presence in their communities and grow their business.

HomeWell is also focused on enhancing its training efforts for owners with the development of a robust training platform to keep owners apprised of best practices and industry trends and offer more insights into improving clients’ quality of life.

“We understand that owners are looking for full support, and we intend on providing that ongoing support with our brand, training, programs, business coaching, partnerships, and many other resources.” – Crystal Franz, chief executive officer of HomeWell Franchising

In the last few years, HomeWell has experienced tremendous growth, signing over 35 new owners and expanding its footprint in 25 new states. After year-over-year growth of more than 40 percent in several key areas, HomeWell earned itself a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in 2021.

Brandon Clifford, senior vice president of HomeWell’s development and franchise services areas, believes that the franchise’s ongoing success is largely due to the caliber of its owners and their commitment to providing the highest level of care to clients.

“Our owners are dedicated to making a real difference for seniors throughout the country. Ultimately, the home care business is a people business – not just the people we care for but the people we manage. We are looking for leaders who can connect with their clients and effectively lead their caregivers.”

While the new zero initial franchise fee offering removes a major financial hurdle, Clifford explains qualified candidates still need to meet certain liquid capital and net worth qualifications to be considered.

“This new offer helps takes the fear out of business ownership because launching a business is not an easy task. Anything we can do to lessen that fear and offer our new owners the support they need is a step in the right direction.” – Brandon Clifford, HomeWell’s senior vice president of development and franchise services

As a key player in the home care industry, HomeWell believes empowering its owners is the key to helping as many families as possible through its award-winning home care services. HomeWell plans to keep its momentum by capitalizing on opportunities to expand its geographic footprint and bring many new owners across the country into its system.

“The need for home care is continuously rising, and the demand gets greater every day,” says Franz. “HomeWell’s franchise owners are truly able to do well and do good at the same time. We have a well-established franchise concept that gives aspiring business owners the flexibility and independence they’re looking for to achieve their goals and invest in their community. We’re looking forward to having this new offer bring us many more qualified franchise owners looking to further our mission.”

ABOUT HOMEWELL FRANCHISING INC.

HomeWell Care Services®, franchised by HomeWell Franchising Inc., provides personal care, companionship, and home maker services for seniors and other homebound individuals, so they can remain safely in the comfort of wherever they call home. HomeWell is committed to helping people live life more fully and offers special programs for fall prevention, post-medical care, and life enrichment.

HomeWell Franchising Inc. is a premier franchisor with over 50 locations representing over 100 territories across the United States. The company has a strong pipeline of new agencies set to open. HomeWell has been recognized as a Franchise Business Review Top 100 low investment franchise and an Inc. 5000 company. For more information on HomeWell or to explore franchise opportunities, visit HomeWell Care Services or HomeWell Care Services Franchising.