Cross Development Acquires .41 AC Caliber Auto Care Facility

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cross Development d/b/a Cross Development CAC Dallas Forest, LLC closed on a recently renovated Caliber Auto Care facility with a +/- 6,450 SF building on 0.41 AC/17,860 SF of land at 11648 N Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75243 (SEQ US 75 & Forest Lane).

Cameron Deptula of Davidson Bogel Real Estate, LLC represented the Seller, Cross Development, in the transaction. Caliber Repair Services, including Caliber Collision, Caliber Auto Care, Caliber Auto Glass, and Caliber Fleet Care, is the nation’s largest collision repair provider with over $4B in revenue (2021). The transaction comes with a corporate guarantee and a brand new 15-year absolute net lease.

About DB2RE

Davidson Bogel Real Estate (DB2RE) is a boutique land investment advisory group and brokerage firm headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Founded by David Davidson, Jr. and Edward Bogel in 2015, the base principal of the company is exceptional client service with investment and development of land throughout Texas and Oklahoma as the focus. DB2RE concentrates on land acquisitions, dispositions, and investment sales for families, trusts, and developers of retail, multi-family, industrial/mixed-use, and single-family communities.

For more information, visit db2re.com.