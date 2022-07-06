Taylor Healthcare Successfully Installs iMedConsent™ on VA’s Enterprise Cloud

NORTH MANKATO, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taylor Healthcare announced it has successfully migrated its proprietary iMedConsent™ platform to the secure enterprise cloud established by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The VA has relied on iMedConsent for its surgical informed consent process since 2005.

“The VA hospital system has been using iMedConsent for years but it was operating independently at 140 or more VA sites around the world,” says Chris Civitarese, general manager of Taylor Healthcare. “By centralizing iMedConsent on the VA’s own Microsoft® Azure cloud, all of that redundant hardware will be eliminated, enhancing the stability and security of the entire system.”

iMedConsent is an informed consent documentation system that digitizes the process of obtaining patient consent prior to surgical procedures. Standardized consent forms describing more than 4,000 treatments in 37 clinical specialties are maintained in the iMedConsent system’s digital library. VA physicians simply access the appropriate consent form, customize it as needed for each patient, and use that document to describe the procedure to the patient and obtain their consent. The patient signs the form electronically and the completed document is then automatically stored in the VA’s Cerner-based electronic health record (EHR) system.

“The VA has worked tirelessly to enhance its systems and we’re proud to be a part of that ongoing effort,” notes Civitarese. “More than 200,000 times each month, iMedConsent is used to inform veterans of the various risks, benefits and alternatives of upcoming medical procedures. It’s a good feeling knowing that we’re helping to educate and empower the nation’s veterans about something so important.”

The iMedConsent application meets the VA’s Section 508 requirements and is currently used by VA facilities worldwide, the U.S. Department of Defense and dozens of private hospital systems.

About Taylor Healthcare

Taylor Healthcare provides innovative document automation and patient engagement solutions that standardize and enhance communications across the continuum of care. They improve patient care by enabling healthcare organizations to engage patients with the right information at the right time.