Autonomy EV Subscription Now Available on Android Devices in Addition to iOS

Autonomy is now available in the Google Play Store for those looking to subscribe to an EV with an Android phone. (Photo: Business Wire)

Autonomy is now available in the Google Play Store for those looking to subscribe to an EV with an Android phone. (Photo: Business Wire)

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Autonomy, the electric vehicle subscription company that offers the cheapest, fastest, and easiest way to get a Tesla Model 3, and soon other models and brands, is now available in the Google Play Store for those looking to subscribe to an EV with an Android phone. Autonomy’s Android app will be available on Android OS 10 and newer. Until now, the service was only available to iOS users.

“There’s a clear product market fit and enthusiasm for our service and the option to subscribe to a Tesla Model 3 by using Autonomy,” said Scott Painter, founder and CEO of Autonomy. “With growing interest and demand from Android users, we expedited our Android app launch, and it is now available on the Google Play Store. This opens the door for more consumers to get behind the wheel of a Tesla with flexibility and freedom from long-term debt.”

How to Subscribe:

Download the Autonomy app in the Google Play Store (or Apple App Store). Scan your driver’s license and add a digital form of payment and your insurance information to determine eligibility. Make your payments through the app. Schedule your pickup or delivery.

“Android users can now experience the magic that is Autonomy,” said Georg Bauer, co-founder and president of Autonomy. “Instead of spending hours at a car dealership, qualified Android users can download an app, and in as little as 10 minutes begin their subscription to a Tesla Model 3. This is the digital experience consumers have been demanding in their car shopping experience.”

A payment dial allows customers to personalize their Model 3. Subscriptions range from as low as $490 per month with an initial $4,900 start fee, to $1,000 per month with an initial $1,000 start fee. A $500 refundable security deposit and taxes are required when the subscription is activated. Subscribers can start to reserve their car via Autonomy’s app with a $100 refundable deposit.

Autonomy’s start fee and monthly payment covers the traditional costs of ownership, including annual registration and licensing fees, routine maintenance, roadside assistance, and standard wear and tear on tires, which are all usually additional expenses with a traditional lease or loan.

Adding to the cost advantage, Autonomy drivers have the flexibility to subscribe month to month after a three-month minimum hold period with 28 days’ notice. The platform is a viable market option for those who do not want or cannot afford the long-term commitment of buying or leasing an electric car.

Autonomy’s subscription model offers a new radical solution to the rising demand for electric cars. An additional advantage is the company’s stock of Model 3s that are available for delivery or pickup within weeks (while supplies last), compared with the six- to nine-month wait for a lease or loan.

ABOUT AUTONOMY

Autonomy is a technology company on a mission to make access to mobility easy and affordable through car subscriptions. The company was founded by auto retail, auto finance, and auto insurance disruptors Scott Painter and Georg Bauer, who founded Fair, the first-ever used-vehicle subscription offering, pioneering the Car-as-a-Service (CaaS) category. Building upon that experience, Autonomy has created a turnkey vehicle subscription platform for consumers and the automotive industry that enables vehicle subscriptions to scale profitably and become a mainstream alternative to traditional car buying. Autonomy is innovating through technology, finance, and insurance to power car subscriptions for the battery, electric vehicle, and zero-emissions vehicle sectors. Autonomy relies on partnerships with automakers and brick-and-mortar car dealerships to provide benefits to both consumers and the industry. Autonomy represents freedom from long-term debt, freedom from long-term commitments, and even freedom from fossil fuels. It means new choices and more control over your financial well-being. Autonomy is based in Santa Monica, California.