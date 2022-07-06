GE Appliances Adds Fleet of Electric Trucks, Furthering Commitment to Sustainable Operations in Kentucky, Georgia, and Tennessee

GE Appliances will be using newly installed chargers and portable chargers for the new Einride trucks. The trucks have a range of 200 miles per charge and will cover an estimated 125,000 miles annually. (Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company)

GE Appliances, a Haier company, today announced the deployment of electric freight vehicles in Kentucky, Georgia, and Tennessee on heavily used routes between its U.S. plants and logistics centers leading the charge for a more sustainable future. (Photo: GE Appliances, a Haier company)

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE Appliances (GEA), a Haier company, is deploying a fleet of electric freight vehicles on routes between the company’s inbound warehouses and its manufacturing facilities in Kentucky, Georgia, and Tennessee. The move will increase efficiency, reliability and lower the cost of moving manufacturing materials and components in a critical segment of the company’s supply chain. It will also provide data for the company to assess the environmental benefits of electric vehicles (EV) to achieving its operation’s sustainability goals. This is the implementation phase of an agreement between GEA and Einride, a leader in providing electric and autonomous shipping solutions.

“ We’ve adopted many environmentally sustainable manufacturing practices to reduce the carbon footprint of our operations,” said Harry Chase, senior director for central materials, GE Appliances. “ As we invest and expand our U.S. manufacturing to better serve our customers, we will deploy Einride’s EV technology on routes we frequently use to move materials. That’s where use of these vehicles can have a big impact on reducing emissions and costs.”

The EV trucks are being driven on routes between facilities operated by the Port of Savannah, and GEA’s inbound warehousing and logistics centers, manufacturing sites, and finished-goods warehouses. The trucks have a range of 200 miles per charge and will cover an estimated 125,000 miles annually – eliminating 210 tons of CO2 emissions within the first year.

The EV trucks are being used in the following priority locations:

Georgia : Trucks are routed between the Port of Savannah’s Appalachian Regional Port, GEA’s nearby Southern Logistics Center in Crandall, and Roper Corporation, GEA’s cooking products manufacturing subsidiary in LaFayette.

: Trucks are routed between the Port of Savannah’s Appalachian Regional Port, GEA’s nearby Southern Logistics Center in Crandall, and Roper Corporation, GEA’s cooking products manufacturing subsidiary in LaFayette. Kentucky : Trucks travel from the company’s Kentucky Logistics Center to GEA’s massive Appliance Park campus, carrying parts that make GE, GE Profile, and Café refrigerators.

: Trucks travel from the company’s Kentucky Logistics Center to GEA’s massive Appliance Park campus, carrying parts that make GE, GE Profile, and Café refrigerators. Tennessee: Starting next month, the focus will be moving finished Monogram refrigerators from the manufacturing facility to the warehouse to await shipping to customers.

“ GE Appliances has been pivotal to our U.S. expansion with their commitment to building a more strategic, sustainable supply chain,” said Niklas Reinedahl, general manager, North America at Einride. “ Deployment of this electric fleet together with their support of our autonomous EV solutions initiative, will allow GEA to further reduce its environmental footprint. We’re excited to see the impact of our technology in action.”

Using EV trucks brings GEA closer to accomplishing its Citizenship goals according to Shannon Fitzpatrick, senior sustainability manager at GE Appliances. “ GEA is a member of the U.N. Global Compact. Integrating EV trucks into our domestic supply chain is another ambitious step to run our operations in more sustainable ways and reduce the carbon footprint of our supply chain.”

Since 2016, GE Appliances has invested more than $2 billion in its nine U.S. plants and nationwide distribution network. The investments have resulted in the creation of more than 4,000 new jobs.

About GE Appliances

At GE Appliances we make the world a better place, and our team is committed to leading in the communities where we live and work. Today, GE appliances are in 50 percent of all U.S. homes, and our business is committed to serving every family in the country. We are a purpose-rooted and passion-driven organization that believes there is always a better way. We manufacture and sell products under the Monogram®, Café™, GE Profile™, GE®, Haier, and Hotpoint brands. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners and water filtration systems. For more information on our company, brands, and corporate citizenship, visit www.geappliancesco.com.

About Einride

Einride is a technology company that provides freight mobility solutions. Today Einride has the only technology platform that enables shippers to meet both their ESG and SLA targets at a competitive price. Ranked as one of the most innovative companies and most promising scale-ups in the world, Einride has pioneered many of the world’s first in freight mobility. The vision is to make the world a better place through Intelligent Movement.